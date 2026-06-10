Trump admin axes ties to dozens of progressive groups in 'direct opposition' to mission: 'Decisive action'

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FIRST ON FOX: The Department of the Interior is cutting 43 partnerships with outside groups it says no longer align with the Trump administration’s priorities, eliminating more than $4 million in planned funding for programs tied to DEI, environmental justice and support services for illegal immigrants.

Led by Secretary Doug Burgum, the department determined the agreements were "operating in direct opposition" to its mission, according to a press release obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital.

"Under Secretary Burgum, the Department of the Interior is ending partnerships with groups that no longer represent the priorities of the American people," the department said. In response, DOI said it is terminating all agreements with the identified groups and removing references to them from its websites.

The terminated agreements supported internship programs, conservation initiatives, research projects and cooperative partnerships.

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A department-wide review launched in March uncovered nearly 3,000 active agreements with about 2,000 outside groups, ranging from NGOs and nonprofits to private entities and educational institutions.

The review later found multiple groups "did not appear to provide a clear benefit" or "did not align with the department’s mission," according to the department.

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Among the groups targeted were the Hispanic Access Foundation, which offers scholarships for illegal immigrant Latino students, and Latino Outdoors, which the department said provided instructions on avoiding detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Latino Outdoors has advocated against oil and gas development, while the Hispanic Access Foundation has worked with the National Park Service "to conduct a variety of educational and cultural support activities," according to the department.

The department cited the American Alliance of Museums, which it said had a contract with the NPS to build DEI programs across national parks as part of the agency's Community Engagement initiative. The department pointed to the group's previous Facing Change initiative, which promoted DEI efforts at museums.

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Conservation International, an environmental group that the department said advocates for a "total phase out of fossil fuels," was also flagged. The department noted the organization's statements describing fossil fuels as the "leading culprit" of planet-warming carbon emissions, as well as its support for environmental justice and equity-focused climate policies.

Another group on the department's list was The Cultural Landscape Foundation, which it said has a master cooperative agreement with the NPS "to conduct a variety of educational and cultural support activities." The organization has opposed several administration initiatives, including suing over changes at the Kennedy Center, criticizing plans for a White House ballroom and highlighting cultural landscapes and historic sites it says are threatened by administration actions through its Landslide 2026: Erasing American History initiative.

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"Under President Trump and Secretary Burgum, the Department of the Interior is taking decisive action to ensure its partnerships and resources support the priorities of this administration and the interests of the American people," Matthew Middleton, principal deputy communications director and director of research, told Fox News Digital.

"As part of that commitment, the Department is ending relationships with organizations whose advocacy for phasing out baseload energy, defunding law enforcement services, and promoting racially preferential programs directly conflicts with this administration’s priorities. Interior will continue to invest in partnerships that expand access to public lands, promote responsible stewardship, and deliver tangible benefits to the American people."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Hispanic Access Foundation, Latino Outdoors, the American Alliance of Museums, Conservation International and the Cultural Landscape Foundation for comment.

Other groups the DOI is cutting ties with include: The Green Schools Alliance, Doris Duke Foundation, Hispanic Access Foundation, National Wildlife Federation, California Native Plant Society, American Alliance of Museums, Clean Ocean Action and the National Geographic Society.

The move is the latest in a series of administration actions, including efforts to roll back DEI initiatives, strengthen immigration enforcement and expand energy development. The department said it will ensure future partnerships align with the agency’s mission.