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War With Iran

Trump says US will strike Iran 'very hard' again today

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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President Donald Trump vowed a forceful response against Iran on Wednesday, saying the U.S. would be "attacking them very hard" after accusing Tehran of prolonging nuclear negotiations and targeting a U.S. helicopter.

Trump was asked during the signing of the Secure America Act in the Oval Office what he meant about an earlier social media post in which he wrote that Iran has taken too long to negotiate a deal and "now they will have to pay the price!!!"

"We're going to be attacking them and attacking them very hard," Trump told reporters, adding that the action is being taken after Iran shot down an American military helicopter.

"We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them again hard today," Trump said.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

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