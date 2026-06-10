How residents in this southern state are getting richer amid its population explosion

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Texas isn't just getting more populated, its residents are getting richer.

For years, critics have argued that Texas' economic success is mostly a numbers game: more people move in, businesses follow, and the economy naturally gets larger. But the latest federal data suggest there's more to it.

Even after accounting for one of the nation's biggest population booms, the Lone Star State is generating more wealth for the average resident than it did just a few years ago, a sign that the state's economy is getting stronger, not just larger.

For decades, California and New York have dominated America's economic landscape through centers of power like Silicon Valley, Hollywood and Wall Street. Yet Texas has increasingly emerged as a challenger to the traditional economic order.

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Texas has started garnering more corporate relocations, investment and residents at a pace few states can rival. Supporters argue the state's growth offers an alternative economic model built around lower taxes, lighter regulation and business-friendly policies.

Bigger doesn't always mean better — states can add people to the rolls without seeing residents become more prosperous in the process.

But Texas, the largest state of the lower 48, has continued to generate more economic output per resident even as its population surges, suggesting its growth is being driven by quality residents and more than individual migration.

According to the Census Bureau's newest population estimates, Texas added nearly 419,000 residents between 2024 and 2025, the largest numeric increase of any state. For comparison, New York added roughly 135,000 residents during the same period, while California's population declined by nearly 76,000.

At the same time, the Lone Star State's economy continued to grow alongside that influx. Preliminary Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates show Texas generated roughly $2.9 trillion in economic output in 2025. With a population of 31.7 million, that amounts to about $91,500 in economic output per resident and suggests that economic growth has outpaced population growth.

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The labor market has remained resilient as well.

Texas added more than 82,000 jobs over the previous year while maintaining an unemployment rate of 4.3%, roughly in line with the national average. The combination of population growth, job creation and rising economic output has helped Texas attract additional investment, according to business leaders.

"Capital follows where there is confidence," Texas Association of Business Chief Policy Officer Gabriela von zur Muehlen told Fox News Digital. "And right now there is a tremendous amount of confidence in Texas."

She said Texas' tax structure and predictable regulatory environment continue to draw businesses and capital from other states.

Even among fast-growing Sun Belt states that have benefited from migration, Texas has stood out by pairing rapid population growth with rising economic output per resident.

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That distinction carries political significance heading into the 2026 midterms.

Republicans frequently point to Texas as evidence that lower taxes and lighter regulation can support sustained economic growth.

Democrats counter that headline economic gains do not always translate into broadly shared prosperity and argue that affordability, housing costs and infrastructure demands remain significant challenges.

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Still, the latest Census, BEA and labor-market data doesn't lie, and indicates beyond population booms, Texas is prospering. It continues to generate more economic output, create jobs and increase wealth on a per-resident basis.

To that end, the state is, once again, proving that everything is bigger in Texas — including its economy.