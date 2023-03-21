Rand Paul warns Trump indictment would be a 'disgusting abuse of power,' says DA 'should be put in jail'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., spoke out Tuesday against the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump, suggesting it would be an "abuse of power" and that the Manhattan district attorney should be "put in jail."

"A Trump indictment would be a disgusting abuse of power. The DA should be put in jail," Paul, a leading Republican who has represented Kentucky in the Senate since 2011, wrote in a tweet.

Paul's comments come amid a heated legal battle between Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is reportedly planning to indict the former president.

The potential charges would reportedly stem from a $130,000 hush-money payment that then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

In a Monday night video shared to Truth Social, Trump called the "four horrible, radical, left Democratic investigations of your all-time favorite president" an extension of the "most disgusting witch hunt in the history of our country."

"It’s gone on forever with Russia, Russia, Russia; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine and the Mueller hoax," Trump said, referencing the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated his campaign for potential collusion with Russia during the same campaign. "It’s an absolute disgrace, what’s going on."

Trump added: "Remember this, with all of this work that they did on Mueller, no collusion. That’s what the answer was. It was all no collusion."

The former president also referred the Mar-a-Lago raid, where investigators found classified material, and a congressional investigation that ultimately found Trump guilty of motivating or influencing the Capitol protest on Jan. 6, 2021. He also referenced a phone call he had while serving in the White House shortly after Election Day with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in 2020 — which he called "absolutely perfect" — and the ongoing Stormy Daniels litigation, which Trump called an "extortion plot."

He called these investigations "fake news" and maintained his innocence.

The decision on whether Trump will be indicted over the hush money lies in the hands of a Manhattan grand jury, which has been meeting for weeks. Trump said last weekend that reports suggested he would be arrested over a potential indictment.

While hosting events around the country, Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing and has criticized the Manhattan district attorney's office investigation as politically motivated.

Trump — who is expected to travel to Waco, Texas, next weekend for his first 2024 campaign rally — denies having sex with her or paying Daniels.

Fox News Digital reached out to Paul's office, but his team did not immediately elaborate on the comments shared by the senator on social media.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard and Brooke Singman, as well as The Associated Press, contributed to this article.