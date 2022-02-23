Psaki says the Biden administration has 'never supported' the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration has "never supported" the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, despite previously waiving sanctions on the pipeline and lobbying congress against sanctioning it.

Psaki said during Wednesday's press conference that the Biden administration has spoken out against the pipeline previously, responding to a reporter's question on why the administration is changing positions on the pipeline.

"Well we don't see it as a shift at all. We've never supported the pipeline. It was 90 percent built on the president took office. We've always spoken out against the pipeline," Psaki said.

She added that the Biden administration previously opposed sanctions proposed by members of the U.S. House and Senate.

BIDEN ANNOUNCES SANCTIONS AGAINST NORD STREAM 2 OWNER, REVERSING 2021 DECISION

"The question was, what was the most effective step in order to have the result that we have now over the last 24 hours? And there were calls by some in Congress to do preemptive sanctions or earlier sanctions or take earlier steps, I should say, on Nord Stream 2. We disagreed with that strategy," Psaki said. "You saw the German chancellor make the announcement yesterday and the announcement today was complementary to that."

When asked if the Biden administration was waiting for "Germans to take the first step here," Psaki responded that it felt a "diplomatic approach would be the most effective approach."

BIDEN WAIVING NORD STREAM 2 PIPELINE SANCTIONS PUTS US AT 'COMPETITIVE DISADVANTAGE': GOP LEADER MCCARTHY

The Biden administration lobbied Congress to oppose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 in January. According to Politico, top officials with the Biden administration were sent to Capitol Hill in an effort to push Democrats away from a bill that would have put sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

President Biden waived sanctions against the pipeline in May 2021, lifting sanctions on Nord Stream AG and its top executive, who is a Putin associate.

The pipeline would have run from Russia to Germany's Baltic Coast, allowing the Russian state-owned company Gazprom to send gas to Europe's pipeline system while bypassing the current pipelines running through Ukraine and Poland.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Wednesday, President Biden announced he is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream AG and their corporate officers in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

The announcement came after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that the country will "reassess" the pipelines' certification.

Fox News' Thomas Barrabi, Ronn Blitzer, Paul Conner, and Brooke Singman contributed to this report