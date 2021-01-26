Psaki holds White House press briefing with Biden domestic policy adviser Susan Rice

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing Tuesday with President Biden’s domestic policy adviser, Susan Rice, to discuss actions the administration is expected to take to "advance racial equity."

"Today, President Biden will take bold action to advance racial equity and support communities of color and other underserved communities," the White House tweeted Tuesday.

The press briefing comes before Biden, on Tuesday afternoon, is set to sign four executive actions to advance racial equity and take "first steps" to root out systemic racism in housing and criminal justice.

Biden is expected to sign a presidential memorandum to direct the Department of Housing and Urban Development to take steps to redress racially discriminatory federal housing policies that the administrable says have contributed to wealth inequality for generations.

The memorandum is expected to recognize the "central role" the federal government has played implementing housing policies across the United States, from redlining to mortgage discrimination to destructive federal highway construction—all of which, the administration says, have had "racially discriminatory impacts."

The president is also expected to sign an executive order to end the Justice Department’s use of private prisons. The order will direct the attorney general not to renew DOJ contracts with privately operated criminal detention facilities.

Biden is also set to reaffirm the Federal Government’s Commitment to Tribal Sovereignty and Consultation, in an effort to re-establish "federal respect" for Tribal sovereignty, and strengthen the "nation-to-nation relationship" between the federal government and American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes. Biden’s move is also intended to empower self-determination and advance racial justice for Native communities.

Also on Tuesday, Biden is set to sign a presidential memorandum to combat xenophobia against Asian American and Pacific Islanders. The memo directs the Department of Health and Human Services, in coordination with the Biden COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, to consider issuing guidance describing best practices to advance cultural competency, language access, and sensitivity towards AAPIs in the federal government’s COVID-19 response. It also directs the Department of Justice to partner with AAPI communities to prevent hate crimes and harassment against AAPIs.

Last week, Rice said Biden is expected to put "racial justice and equity at the center of our agenda," and said he will bill a "whole of government approach to racial justice."

On his first day in office last week, Biden signed an executive order to "define equity as the consistent and systemic fair, just, and impartial treatment of all individuals." That includes those who "belong to underserved communities such as Black, Latino, Indigenous and Native American persons, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and other persons of color; LGBTQ+ persons; people with disabilities religious minorities; persons who live in rural areas; and persons otherwise affected by persistent poverty or inequality."

Rice, also last week, also said Biden would direct federal agencies to review the state of equity within their agencies, work with the Office of Management and Budget to "equitably allocate federal resources to empower and invest in communities of color and other underserved communities;" improve the delivery of government benefits services to ensure families "can access opportunity," and more.

Last week, Biden also signed an executive order that prohibits against workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.