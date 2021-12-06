Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden
Published

Psaki dodges question about Hunter Biden's sale of Chinese assets

Psaki pointed the reporter toward attorneys for the president’s son.

By Houston Keene | Fox News
White House press secretary Jen Psaki dodged a question about Hunter Biden’s sale of Chinese assets during Monday's press briefing.

Psaki was asked by a reporter during the daily press briefing if the White House would commit to basic transparency regarding the younger Biden's sale of the foreign assets. 

Psaki immediately dodged the question, pointing the reporter toward attorneys for the president's son.

HUNTER BIDEN, FOREIGN AGENT PLOTTED INVESTMENT MEETING WITH SERBIAN PRESIDENT AND OLIGARCHS, EMAILS SHOW

"Well, on the first [question], the president’s son is not an employee of the federal government, so I’d point you to his representatives," Psaki answered.

Psaki was also asked if she could confirm the laptop reported on in the new book "The Laptop from Hell" by Miranda Devine was real and not Russian disinformation.

"As it relates to the book, I have neither had the time nor interest in exploring or reading the book," Psaki said.

The younger Biden recently divested from his assets with Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Fund Management Co. through Skaneateles LLC.

His attorney announced the divestiture around the time of President Biden’s virtual talk with Chinese President Xi.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital

