Progressive challenger complicates Democrat path in House fight to unseat GOP incumbent Rep Mike Flood

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Progressive journalist Austin Ahlman announced he is running for Congress in Nebraska's first congressional district as a nonpartisan independent on Thursday, challenging incumbent Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., and Democratic nominee Chris Backemeyer.

Ahlman, a journalist for the progressive left-wing outlet The Intercept, entered the fray Thursday, two days after his opponents advanced in their respective primaries.

Flood has held his seat since winning a special election in 2022. Democratic challenger Backemeyer is a former State Department employee who worked in President Barack Obama's administration and also served as a Special Advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris on national security and policy issues.

Ahlman criticized Backemeyer as a "creature of the establishment in D.C." and said he didn't see much of a difference between the Democrat and Flood.

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"I have taken on the corporations that are actually hollowing out our state. I have uncovered the corruption among the politicians that are crushing us and selling us out. And I don't think that either one of the two can say that," Ahlman told the Lincoln Journal Star.

"I think that they have just been a part of the system. They are the establishment, and I am not that. I'm actually from the working class," he said.

After winning his 2022 special election by a five-point margin, Flood won both of his general elections by a comfortable margin. He won by 15 points in the 2022 general election and by more than 20 point in 2024. Nebraska's first district is also a solid Republican stronghold, according to the Cook Political Report.

Cook posits it would take both an "anemic" Republican turnout and a strong Democrat one to turn the tables for Democrats in Nebraska's first district. The prospect is now made more complicated with Ahlman, as some of Nebraska's political leader point out to local press that the progressive candidate could split the vote.

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"Mike Flood has failed this district, and splitting the vote with a fringe third candidate won’t fix that," Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said in a Thursday statement provided to the Nebraska Examiner. "Nebraska doesn’t need noise from either extreme. We need a steady, experienced leader who will fight for fairness and protect our democracy. That’s Chris Backemeyer."

Backemeyer’s campaign told the Examiner, "After winning almost every county by a large margin in the primary, Chris is focused on defeating congressman Flood in order to stop Trump’s tariffs, devastating healthcare cuts and illegal war that are hurting Nebraskans."

Meanwhile, Flood's team pointed to the independent challenge as a weakness in the Democratic Party, claiming Ahlman is "trying to sabotage the campaign of a Kamala Harris adviser because the Democratic Party is in shambles."

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"While Backemeyer and Ahlman fight over which D.C. transplant finishes second, Congressman Flood will keep getting things done for Nebraskans," Flood spokesperson Daniel Bass told the Examiner.

Fox News Digital contacted the Ahlman, Backemeyer and Flood campaigns for additional comment.