Hunter Biden, foreign agent plotted investment meeting with Serbian president and oligarchs, emails show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: A registered Serbian foreign agent and the Serbian Ambassador to the United States were in discussions with Hunter Biden in the early years of his dad's first term as vice president to coordinate the scheduling of an investment meeting with Serbia’s president and Serbian "high net worth individuals," according to emails reviewed by Fox News Digital.



Mark Doyle, who formerly served as a senior adviser to then-Sen. Joe Biden and the national finance director of Biden’s unsuccessful presidential run in 2008, emailed the younger Biden on April 16, 2010, informing him he "met with Tadic’s chief of staff," referring to Serbian President Boris Tadic, and said they asked about Hunter expressing interest in meeting him.



"I met with Tadic's Chief of Staff Thursday[sic] when I was there and he asked about you. The Ambassador must have relayed your conversation," Doyle said. He was referring to Serbian Ambassador to the United States Vladimir Petrovic, who Hunter Biden met for the first time in February 2010 alongside Tadic’s National Security Advisor Jovan Ratkovic.

JOE BIDEN'S BROTHER-IN-LAW ASKED HUNTER BIDEN TO HELP HIM SECURE A BUSINESS LICENSE IN CHINA, EMAILS SHOW

"I think you mentioned that you spoke to them about putting you in front of high net worth individuals and they are ready to do that, and to have you meet Tadic as well. I am going there with Milan in May, and I think they are looking for you to join," Doyle continued. "My sense from Vladimir is that they are very willing to help you with your fund. If you have interest you can just call Vladimir direct, you don't need me in the middle. I think it could be good for you and the fund to go."



CHINESE TITAN LAVISHED HUNTER BIDEN WITH 3-CARAT GEM, OFFER OF $30 MILLION

At the time, Doyle, through his firm Prairie Avenue Advisors, had been operating as a registered foreign agent on behalf of the Republic of Serbia, the only foreign nation he would ever register to represent, since late May 2009. In a disclosure filed with the Department of Justice, Doyle disclosed that the official with whom he principally dealt with was Petrovic. Doyle would go on to serve as the chairman of Unite The Country, the central pro-Biden super PAC that supported Biden's candidacy throughout the 2020 presidential election and raised nearly $50 million.





Less than two hours later, Hunter responded and joked that "Markie in the Middle" will be the name of the "reality show" he will be producing and said they should meet in Serbia the following month.



"How about we go over around May 10th. JRB will be in Madrid and I can catch a ride with him and fly over to Serbia and back with you," he wrote, referring to his dad by his initials.



Doyle responded to Hunter’s email three days later to say that Vladimir Petrovic, who was serving as the Serbian Ambassador to the United States at the time, "wants to start putting together a full day for you with Tadic and potential investors."

"They are ready to get people who can commit immediately when you are there, very serious people from what I understand," Doyle explained.



A week later, Hunter Biden’s business partner, Eric Schwerin, emailed Hunter and Doyle about the Serbia trip and said, "Hunter would like to try and get to Serbia right after going to Madrid with his Dad."

"The Madrid trip should end on Sunday the 9th so he could likely get to Belgrade Sunday night and stay the 10th and 11th (not sure how much time he needs and if he could depart on the afternoon of the 11th or would depart afternoon of the 12th)," Schwerin said.



Schwerin then noted that "Hunter might not have a specific investment opportunity to pitch," but said the trip to Serbia could be an "introductory trip" and that once they "assess the investors interest areas" they can "schedule a follow up trip to talk about the specific investment opportunity."



Three days later, on April 29, 2010, Hunter sent an email to Petrovic, thanking him for the invitation to visit Serbia. However, he said there was a "change in the schedule" to his travels in Europe that week, and he didn’t think he could make it on the week of May 11.

"I would like to find another time to visit Belgrade this spring though," Hunter wrote. "Perhaps I can get back to you shortly with some dates that may work in the next month or two and we can check calendars and see what dates work best on your end."



Petrovic responded about a week later, apologizing for his late response and said he is "looking forward" to Hunter visiting Serbia. In the same email, he mentioned that he had some "preliminary conversations with some business people in Serbia" and that he thinks Hunter "would find some opportunities" when he visited.

Based on the emails reviewed by Fox News Digital, it is unclear whether Hunter ended up visiting Serbia or taking Petrovic up on his offer to meet with wealthy business individuals in Serbia. However, emails show that Hunter, Schwerin and Petrovic continued to keep in touch after Petrovic left the ambassadorship to become a D.C. lobbyist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to these email exchanges between Doyle and Hunter, it was reported earlier this year that Doyle helped introduce CAMAC International, a Houston-based oil company, and its Nigerian-American President, Kase Lawal, to Hunter Biden’s private equity firm, Rosemont Seneca, between 2011 and 2012.

Lawal reportedly paid $10 million to purchase gold from a wanted Congolese warlord known as "The Terminator." Years later, Bosco Ntaganda, the Congolese Warlord, was convicted of war crimes by the International Criminal Court and sentenced to 30 years.

A lawyer for Hunter Biden did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. The White House, Doyle, Schwerin and Petrovic also did not respond to requests for comment.

Fox News’ Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.