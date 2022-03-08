Pro-GOP group takes aim at Democratic Sens. Schumer, Durbin, Whitehouse, for SCOTUS confirmation ‘hypocrisy’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First on Fox – A right leaning outside group is launching digital ads against three top Democratic senators for what it charges are their "hypocrisy on racial and gender diversity in the federal judiciary" ahead of their roles in the upcoming confirmation process for federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

The digital ads by Article III Project, which were shared first with Fox News Digital on Tuesday, will highlight the voting records of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, Senate Judiciary Committee chair Dick Durbin of Illinois, and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, one of the most vocal Democratic members of the Judiciary Committee. The group is spotlighting their analysis, which indicates the three senators voted against the vast majority of former President Donald Trump's female and minority federal appeals court nominees.y

PRO-GOP GROUP: TOP DEMOCRATIC SENATORS VOTED AGAINST MANY OF TRUMP'S MINORITY AND FEMALE JUDICIAL NOMINEES

According to Article III, Schumer voted against 95% of Trump’s female and minority federal appeals court nominees, with Durbin voting against 81% and Whitehouse 71% of those nominees. The figures are showcased in the group’s new display ads, which Article III tells Fox News Digital it’s spending a modest five-figures to run digitally.

After Supreme Court justice Stephen Breyer announced in January that he would retire at the end of the current term, Biden last month followed through on a presidential campaign promise by nominating the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court.

BIDEN SUPREME COURT NOMINEE TO FACE HEARINGS STARTING MARCH 21

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s scheduled to hold confirmation hearings on Jackson starting on March 21. Jackson appeared before the Judiciary Committee last year, when she was confirmed to the Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

The Article III Project analysis and ads comes in the wake of jabs by some Democrats aimed Republican lawmakers who criticized Biden's promise to nominate a Black woman and as the White House has implied racism may be a factor in GOP opposition to a Biden nominee.

"Democrats talk a big game about diversity in the judiciary, so much so that they have made race and gender a prerequisite for President Biden's first Supreme Court nomination. Dozens of Democratic senators, including Senators Schumer, Durbin, and Whitehouse, consistently voted against women and minority nominees from Presidents Trump and Bush. Democrats don't care about diversity; they only care about power. Understanding their hypocrisy ahead of this Supreme Court fight is crucial to the public debate," Article III Project founder and president Mike Davis charged.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davis, a veteran GOP operative and attorney, assisted in the successful confirmations of now Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh during the Trump administration and served as chief counsel for nominations to Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa during his tenure as Judiciary Committee chair.

Democrats said they voted against many of Trump’s federal judiciary nominees based on their qualifications or their ideology. And they add that even though Trump nominated some high-profile minority and female nominees, a disproportionate number of his picks were white men.