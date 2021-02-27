Previously jailed Texas salon owner speaks out at CPAC: 'It wasn't about a haircut… it's common sense'

The Texas salon owner jailed for defying coronavirus lockdown orders spoke out at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and recounted her fight for basic freedom rights.

"It wasn't about a hair salon, it wasn't about a haircut…you could get an abortion, you could get liquor to go in Texas…but you could not get your hair cut by trained stylists who have hours and hours of sanitation training…but it just comes down to common sense," Shelley Luther, owner of Salon a La Mode in Dallas, expressed at CPAC.

The Dallas business owner made waves back in May 2020 after reopening her hair salon during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic despite COVID restrictions. She was sentenced to serve seven days in jail but was let out after less than 48 hours.

"I honestly think Republicans are used to just going with the flow, not causing any waves… if we don't stand up to this, who knows how long this is going to last?" Luther told "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide mask mandate in July 2020 during a surge in coronavirus cases but is considering ending the orders soon after evaluating the circumstances.

At Salon a La Mode in Dallas, wearing a mask is optional.

"I feel like people are grown adults and my stations are already 6 feet apart. So even if someone's not wearing a mask next to you, they're far enough away that it shouldn't bother you," Luther said.



Luther was one of the first small business owners to revolt against coronavirus shutdown orders by keeping her Dallas salon open.

"I didn't even know what CPAC was a year ago and I'm being totally honest…" Luther mentioned. "I thought I was very involved in what's going on until my business got taken from me, and then I realized I didn't know anything and I needed to wake up…"



The Dallas salon owner encouraged other small business owners to get more involved and to stand up for their rights.

