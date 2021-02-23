JOIN CPAC 2021 FROM HOME: How to watch streaming coverage, exclusive content on Fox Nation

Former President Donald Trump will deliver his first public speech since leaving office at this weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and Fox Nation is your ticket to all the weekend's events.

CLICK HERE TO LIVESTREAM CPAC 2021 ON FOX NATION

Traditionally held outside of Washington, D.C., this year's conference will kick off in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday and is expected to feature a strong lineup that includes several Fox News personalities. The 2021 event will be sponsored by the network's on-demand streaming service, Fox Nation, and will be available for live streaming on the subscription-based site.

The platform will also feature a live daily recap program hosted by Tomi Lahren and Lawrence Jones, who will conduct exclusive interviews with notable event attendees and speakers. "CPAC All-Access Live!" will be available on Fox Nation daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday.

Fox News, Fox Business and Fox Nation personalties Jason Chaffetz, Larry Kudlow, Dan Bongino, Pete Hegseth, and Sara Carter will be part of he lineup of speakers and take part in panels throughout the conference.

More eyes will be focussed on this year's event, which will mark Trump's first public appearance since laying low at Mar-a-Lago after his White House departure last month. The former president is expected to declare himself the leader of the Republican Party and its "presumptive 2024 nominee."

The former president is scheduled to address the conference on Sunday, Feb. 28.

CLICK HERE TO FOR A 30 DAY FREE TRIAL OF FOX NATION WITH CODE 'CPAC'

In honor of the event, Fox Nation is running a special 30-day free trial with promo code 'CPAC.'

CLICK HERE to stream CPAC 2021 and for exclusive access to "CPAC All Access Live" hosted exclusively by Fox Nation.

Fox News' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.