Press agrees: Sanders' rescue of Clinton was a defining moment

The press unanimously agrees that the biggest moment from Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate was when Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., rescued Hillary Clinton from uncomfortable questions involving her State Department emails.

"It was perhaps Sanders's best [moment]," the New York Times' Frank Bruni wrote.

In response to being asked by CNN's Anderson Cooper to weigh in on Clinton's ongoing scandal, Sanders said that no one is interested in hearing about her "damn emails."

The room went wild.

