President Obama meets with Masoud Barzani

From the White House about the meeting:

President Obama met January 25 with the President of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, Masoud Barzani. The Vice President participated in the meeting. In his discussion with President Barzani, President Obama reaffirmed strong U.S. support for and engagement with a secure, prosperous, and autonomous Kurdistan Region within a united, federal Iraq, and lauded the contribution of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to Iraq's development. President Obama encouraged President Barzani, as he encourages all Iraqi leaders, to take constructive action on issues that divide Iraq in order to consolidate security gains and to unlock Iraq's potential as a regional political and economic leader. The President extended U.S. good offices to help Iraqis move forward in forging a broad political consensus to resolve outstanding disagreements between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Government of Iraq, in accordance with the Iraqi constitution and working closely with the United Nations in these efforts.

On behalf of the American people, the President extended his condolences to the Iraqi people for the bombings that occurred in Baghdad January 25. He underscored the U.S. commitment to a long-term relationship in support of Iraq and the Iraqi people.