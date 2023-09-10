Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

President Biden wraps up rambling Vietnam presser in candid way: 'I'm gonna go to bed'

Biden appeared exhausted when answering a question about Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
President Joe Biden ended a Vietnam press conference on Sunday by frankly telling reporters he had to go to bed after wrapping up the 2023 Group of 20 summit.

Biden was speaking in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi after two days at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India. He was answering a question about China's relationship with the United States before announcing that he was sleepy.

"But I tell you what, I don't know about you, but I'm going to go to bed," Biden said to a group of reporters.

After his declaration, a reporter shouted a question about Biden's meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Biden met Li during the G20 summit this weekend.

Biden holding mic at presser

President Joe Biden holds a press conference in Hanoi on September 10, 2023, on the first day of a visit in Vietnam. (NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images)

"What did you talk about with Mr. Li? You said you spoke with the number two from China in India today," the reporter asked.

"Yeah, we talked…we talked about…we talked about it at the conference. Overall, we talked about stability," Biden said while appearing tired. "We talked about making sure that the Third World, the Third World….the Southern Hemisphere had access to change. It had access."

"It wasn't confrontational at all," Biden added.

Biden in Hanoi

President Joe Biden leaves after a press conference in Hanoi on September 10, 2023, on the first day of a visit in Vietnam. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"Thank you, everybody. This ends the press conference," a staffer abruptly said. "Thanks, everyone."

During his visit to Vietnam, Biden entered a comprehensive strategic partnership with the country to renew "the strength and dynamism of the U.S.‐Vietnam relationship as both countries work together to achieve our shared goals of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development."

Biden clarified that the newly-elevated partnership with Vietnam was not intended to isolate China.

Biden and Modi walking

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with the US President Joe Biden (L) during the G20 Leaders' Summit 2023 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, India on September 09, 2023.  (Press Information Bureau / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"It’s not about isolating China. It’s about making sure the rules of the road – everything from airspace and space in the ocean and the international rules of the road – are abided by," Biden explained.

Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

