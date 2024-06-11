Expand / Collapse search
President Biden reacts to son Hunter's guilty verdict in gun trial: 'I am also a dad'

President Biden has indicated he would not pardon his son Hunter

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
Hunter Biden convicted on all counts at federal gun trial Video

Hunter Biden convicted on all counts at federal gun trial

Fox News’ David Spunt recounts details on ‘The Faulkner Focus’ from inside the courtroom where Hunter Biden was convicted of three felony gun charges.

President Biden reacted to the guilty verdict in his son's gun trial, noting that he is a dad in addition to his duty as president.

"As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today," Biden said of his son, Hunter Biden, after the verdict. "So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery."

The president, who has in the past indicated that he would not use his power to appeal a guilty verdict for his son in the case, seemingly stood by that vow in his statement, saying he "will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal."

HUNTER BIDEN FOUND GUILTY OF ALL CHARGES IN GUN TRIAL

split photos: left: President Biden; right: Hunter Biden

Joe Biden, left, has said he won't pardon his son Hunter Biden, right, who was convicted on federal gun charges on June 11, 2024. (Getty Images)

"Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support," Biden said. "Nothing will ever change that."

The president was just one of several Biden family members who reacted in the immediate aftermath of the verdict. In the courtroom, Hunter Biden's uncle, James Biden, appeared angry as the verdict was read.

Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa Biden, turned to kiss her husband in the aftermath of ther verdict.

Hunter Biden trial courtroom sketch

A court sketch depicts Hunter Biden’s federal trial in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday, June 10, 2024. (William J. Hennessy Jr.)

ONE TRIAL DOWN, ONE TO GO: HUNTER BIDEN FACES TRIAL ON FEDERAL TAX CHARGES NEXT

Hunter Biden himself showed very little emotion as the verdict was read, appearing motionless and looking ahead with wide eyes as the jury handed down its decision. After the counts were read, Biden hugged a member of his legal team and flashed a big smile at his attorney, Abbe Lowell.

Lowell issued a statement shortly after the verdict, saying that the legal team is "naturally disappointed by today's verdict."

"We respect the jury process, and as we have done throughout this case, we will continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter," Lowell said. "Through all he has been through in his recovery, including this trial, Hunter has felt grateful for and blessed by the love and support of his family."

Biden was supported throughout the trial by many family and friends, including First Lady Jill Biden. Many of those supporters were unable to make it back to the courtroom as the verdict was read, instead getting stuck behind a security line as people rushed back to the courthouse to hear the verdict.

First lady Jill Biden arriving at federal courthouse

First lady Jill Biden arrives ahead of Hunter Biden's trial at federal court, Monday, June 3, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Biden also issued a statement shortly after the verdict, saying he came away "more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome."

"Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time," Biden said.

Biden was found guilty on all charges in the criminal case focusing on his purchase of a firearm in 2018. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison with the conviction, though legal experts have said he is unlikely to face jail time.

Judge Maryellen Noreika has yet to set a sentencing date, instead indicating Tuesday that she would set a date for sentencing at a later time.

