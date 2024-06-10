Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunter Biden

One trial down, one to go: Hunter Biden faces trial on federal tax charges next

Hunter Biden was found guilty in the first trial stemming from the Special Counsel investigation

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
close
Hunter Biden's sister-in-law testifies on his drug addiction Video

Hunter Biden's sister-in-law testifies on his drug addiction

Fox News correspondent David Spunt has the latest on a key witness in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial on 'Special Report.'

Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial is complete, but the first son faces more criminal charges in California, with a trial set to begin in September

Hunter Biden was found guilty on all counts in Delaware after Special Counsel David Weiss charged him with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a licensed firearm dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance. A date has not yet been set for sentencing for those charges.

Hunter Biden departs the federal court with his wife Melissa Cohen Biden

Hunter Biden departs from federal court, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Wilmington, Del.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HUNTER BIDEN TAX TRIAL POSTPONED TO SEPTEMBER

With all counts combined, the total maximum prison time for the charges could be up to 25 years. Each count carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release. 

President Biden has vowed not to pardon his son. 

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Pullman Yards on March 9, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

But Hunter Biden is set to return to court later this summer — this time, in California. 

That trial also stems from Weiss’ years-long investigation into the first son. 

HOUSE REPUBLICANS REFER HUNTER BIDEN, JAMES BIDEN FOR CRIMINAL PROSECUTION AMID IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

He charged Hunter Biden with three felonies and six misdemeanors concerning $1.4 million in owed taxes that have since been paid. Weiss alleged a "four-year scheme" when the president’s son did not pay his federal income taxes from January 2017 to October 2020 while also filing false tax reports. 

Hunter Biden in court

A sketch shows Hunter Biden and his counsel, Abbe Lowell in federal court in Los Angeles, Thursday, January 11, 2024. Biden is being charged with tax crimes out of Special Counsel David Weiss’ investigation. (Mona Edwards)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The trial was initially scheduled to begin on June 20, but United States District Court for the Central District of California Judge Mark Scarsi, who is presiding over the case, granted Hunter Biden’s request to delay the trial. 

Hunter Biden’s tax trial is now set to begin on Sept. 5 with jury selection.

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

More from Politics