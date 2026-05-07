Powerful Dem’s jabs at Trump come back to haunt her after office raided by FBI: ‘Aged well’

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A powerful Virginia Democratic lawmaker’s online jab at President Donald Trump that "no one is above the law" is coming back to haunt her after her office and a business she co-owns were raided by the FBI Wednesday.

State Sen. L. Louise Lucas, a major power broker in Virginia politics and ally of Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger, is known for hot takes, often laced with vulgar language, that she frequently posts on social media. In 2023, she posted that then-former President "Donald Trump just learned no is above the law!"

Now, her post is garnering new attention following the news of the FBI raids, with X users pointing the finger back at her.

Popular conservative account Libs of TikTok posted, "Louise Lucas just learned no one is above the law!"

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Caroline Wren, a political operative and former Trump fundraiser, referenced another post of Lucas’ from 2022, in which the Democrat wrote, "I want to see voters showing the kind of overwhelming numbers at the polls that the FBI showed today at Mar a Lago!" Wren wrote, "This aged well."

Lucas’ office and weed dispensary business were raided Wednesday as part of a court-authorized federal corruption and illegal marijuana sale probe, federal law enforcement sources told Fox News. In total, 10 locations associated with Lucas were raided by the FBI.

This, too, drew mockery from Lucas’ critics, who pointed to her "Ten f----- one" slogan, referring to Virginia’s recently passed redistricting map that favors Democrats in 10 of the state’s congressional districts, likely leaving only one Republican district.

Former Virginia legislator Nick Freitas posted, "@SenLouiseLucas: ‘10 to f-ing 1’ FBI: ‘How about 10 to f-ing life.’"

Arlington County GOP Chair Matthew Hurtt posted on X, "Louise Lucas asked [a] Fox News reporter where else the FBI was raiding. Apparently, 10 locations. There’s a TEN F*CKIN’ ONE joke in there somewhere."

Talk radio host Erick Erickson, meanwhile, predicted that "no wagons will be circled for Louise Lucas because the VA Dems have known for a while."

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Lucas was not universally reviled in response to the raids. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who bears no relation to the Virginia Democrat, posted on his personal X account, "They need to leave Louise Lucas alone."

Virginia House Speaker Don Scott, a Democrat, also released a statement on Wednesday in which he said he is "deeply concerned by today’s FBI raid."

"Given the politicization of this administration — an FBI led by Kash Patel and a Justice Department run by President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney — I think people should take this with a grain of salt and allow the facts to come out before jumping to a conclusion," he wrote.

Notably, a federal law enforcement source familiar with the case clarified that the corruption probe was opened by the FBI during the Biden administration.

Virginia Republican Delegate Tim Anderson, who was previously sued by Lucas for defamation in a case that was ultimately thrown out, also responded. Anderson wrote, "What they have or don't have on Senator Lucas will be something for the courts to work through if the DOJ initiates criminal charges."

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A spokesperson for Spanberger told Fox News Digital that the governor "is aware of today’s law enforcement operation in Portsmouth." The spokesperson added that "in the absence of additional details, the governor will not be commenting on a federal investigation at this time."

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Virginia Democratic Attorney General Jay Jones, who has faced his own share of controversy over violent text messages he previously sent, also weighed in. Jones said in a statement that "we simply do not have sufficient information about the reported FBI activity in Portsmouth. However, several previous actions of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia have undermined public confidence in that office."

Fox News Digital reached out to Lucas for comment.