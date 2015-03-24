Political football: NFL owners spend big on campaigns and PACs

The Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in a season-opening game Monday night, another chapter in the cities' rivalry. But off the gridiron, the teams' owners have been butting heads in the field of politics for years.

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has given nearly $100,000 to GOP campaigns and groups since 2009. His Eagles counterpart, Jeffrey Lurie, has contributed nearly $20,000 to Democratic causes in the same timeframe.

Snyder and Lurie are two of 27 NFL team owners who have been financially active in politics in the Obama era, according to a Washington Examiner analysis of federal campaign finance data.

Some, like Woody Johnson of the New York Jets and Stephen Ross of the Miami Dolphins, have given hundreds of thousands of their own dollars. Others, including longtime Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson, gave only a small amount to one campaign.

Data for the Examiner's analysis was culled from OpenSecrets.org, the website of the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.



