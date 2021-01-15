Photos show White House being cleared out ahead of Biden inauguration

Photos are emerging of Trump administration staffers moving items out of the White House complex -- including a bust of Abe Lincoln and a stuffed bird -- ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

Biden will be sworn in as America’s 46th president on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Footage captured by C-SPAN this week showed a bust of Abe Lincoln being carried out of the White House.

DAN SCAVINO TELLS TRUMP OFFICIALS TO BE PROUD OF ACCOMPLISHMENTS

That item is reported to be returning to a museum from which it was loaned.

Another photo circulating on Twitter purportedly shows Debbie Meadows, the wife of Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, as she carried a stuffed bird away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other images showed aides moving boxes out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds.

That building houses most of the offices for White House staff.