Trump fires back over nixed Eagles visit: ‘No escaping to Locker Rooms!’

President Trump fired back Tuesday amid the Philadelphia furor over his decision to disinvite the Eagles from a White House event, touting a patriotic ceremony being held instead and declaring: “No escaping to Locker Rooms!”

Trump triggered a backlash from the City of Brotherly Love after he rescinded his invitation for the Super Bowl champions amid the controversy over national anthem protests.

The White House is instead hosting a "Celebration of America" event on Tuesday.

“We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!” Trump tweeted early Tuesday.

The White House decision to disinvite the whole team marked the end of speculation over whether the Eagles would visit the White House in some capacity. The team reportedly wanted to send a small group of players.

“The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!” Trump tweeted late Monday.

TRUMP SWAYED NFL OWNERS ON ANTHEM RULES, KAEPERNICK CASE DEPOSITIONS REVEAL

But Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney blasted Trump as “not a true patriot” and a “fragile egomaniac” over the move.

“Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our president is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend,” Kenney said in a statement.

Last month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the league would fine teams and league personnel who do not “stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem.” Goodell said the league unanimously agreed to the vote, though San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York abstained.

The new overhaul does allow players to remain in the locker room for the anthem.

Trump has praised the new policy, but his Eagles decision -- and swipe Tuesday at those who stay in the locker room -- reflects ongoing tension between his White House and players protesting police violence by sitting out the national anthem.

Trump also used his Twitter account Tuesday to note past events the White House has held with other championship teams.

“We have had many Championship teams recently at the White House including the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Penguins, New England Patriots, Alabama and Clemson National Champions, and many others. National Anthem & more great music today at 3:00 P.M.,” Trump tweeted, adding minutes later that “@NASCAR and Champion @MartinTruex_Jr were recently at the White House. It was a great day for a great sport!”

Fox News' Lukas Mikelionis and Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.