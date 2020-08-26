Buttigieg blasts Trump as 'master of chaos' with no 'interest in justice or peace'

President Trump is a "master of chaos" who doesn't have any interest in justice or peace in places like Kenosha, Wis., former South Bend, Indiana mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg told "Special Report" Wednesday.

"We've seen the president's idea of how to deal with peaceful protesters, like when he tear-gassed protesters in Lafayette Square ..." Buttigieg told host Bret Baier. "I wouldn't be looking to the president for advice on how to deliver peace and stability. He is a master of chaos. He thrives on it. And I don't think he has any interest in justice or peace when it comes to the real issues of the day, which is how to make sure we have racial justice and peace and security in our cities and in every part of this country."

Buttigieg was referring to the clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square on the evening of June 1, shortly before President Trump made an appearance at St. John's Church near the White House.

The U.S. Park Police have claimed that they used pepper balls to disperse the crowd, but not tear gas. Authorities also maintained that "violent protesters" were throwing projectiles like bricks and frozen water bottles. A police statement read: "Intelligence had revealed calls for violence against the police, and officers found caches of glass bottles, baseball bats and metal poles hidden along the street.”

Meanwhile, more National Guard troops were expected on the streets of Kenosha Wednesday night after a third night of rioting following the police shooting of Jacob Blake resuted in a shooting that killed two people and wounded another person.

On Wednesday, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, issued a statement condemning violence and "burning down communities."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Because it took until today, did Biden and the Democrats give Republicans an issue that they're hitting on again and again?" Baier asked.

Buttigieg responded: "No, I think Democrats have always been clear -- that we support the peaceful right to protest, and also that we believe in non-violent protest. We also have to address the underlying issues here, and the simple reality is that we are seeing more and more chaos and violence under the Trump presidency, and there's no reason to expect that it would get any different or better if he were re-elected."