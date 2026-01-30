Pete Buttigieg, other Democrats endorse Amy Klobuchar for Minnesota governor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and several other Democratic figures have endorsed U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar in her bid for Minnesota governor.

Klobuchar, who has represented Minnesota in the U.S. Senate since early 2007, formally launched her gubernatorial campaign on Thursday.

"I’m thrilled to support my friend @AmyKlobuchar for governor of Minnesota. I’ve worked alongside her and seen firsthand how she shows up, listens, and takes action to get results for the people she serves. Minnesotans deserve steady, caring leadership now more than ever — and they will be very well served with Amy leading their state," Buttigieg wrote in a post on X.

Years ago, the two were among the field of candidates eyeing the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

During a Democratic presidential debate that year, a moderator noted that Klobuchar had been unable to name the president of Mexico during an interview — Klobuchar owned up to the "error," but Buttigieg, who was standing at a podium directly next to her during the debate, pressed the issue.

"But you're staking your candidacy on your Washington experience. You're on the committee that oversees border security. You're on the committee that does trade. You're literally … part of the committee that's overseeing these things, and were not able to speak to literally to the first thing about the politics of the country to our south," Buttigieg said.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia — who was failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's running mate in the 2016 election — also backed Klobuchar for governor.

"I’m proud to support my friend @amyklobuchar. She has proven time and time again that she’s got the commitment to inclusive progress that makes her the right leader for Minnesota—first in the Senate, now as candidate for Governor," he said in a post on X.

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota, who is running for U.S. Senate, also backed Klobuchar for governor.

"I’m proud to support my friend @AmyKlobuchar to be our next Governor. Amy has delivered for our state and embodies what it means to be a public servant," Craig wrote in a post on X.