Pete Buttigieg, other Democrats endorse Amy Klobuchar for Minnesota governor

Buttigieg targeted Klobuchar during a 2020 Democratic presidential debate

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and several other Democratic figures have endorsed U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar in her bid for Minnesota governor.

Klobuchar, who has represented Minnesota in the U.S. Senate since early 2007, formally launched her gubernatorial campaign on Thursday.

"I’m thrilled to support my friend @AmyKlobuchar for governor of Minnesota. I’ve worked alongside her and seen firsthand how she shows up, listens, and takes action to get results for the people she serves. Minnesotans deserve steady, caring leadership now more than ever — and they will be very well served with Amy leading their state," Buttigieg wrote in a post on X.

KLOBUCHAR LAUNCHES MINNESOTA GOVERNOR BID AFTER WALZ ENDS RE-ELECTION RUN AMID MASSIVE FRAUD SCANDAL

Left: Pete Buttigieg; Right: Amy Klobuchar

Left: Pete Buttigieg speaks during a town hall at the La Crosse Center on Jan. 16, 2026 in La Crosse, Wisc.; Right: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is a guest on "The View" airing on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Left: Kayla Wolf/Getty Images; Right: Lou Rocco/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images)

Years ago, the two were among the field of candidates eyeing the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

During a Democratic presidential debate that year, a moderator noted that Klobuchar had been unable to name the president of Mexico during an interview — Klobuchar owned up to the "error," but Buttigieg, who was standing at a podium directly next to her during the debate, pressed the issue.

"But you're staking your candidacy on your Washington experience. You're on the committee that oversees border security. You're on the committee that does trade. You're literally … part of the committee that's overseeing these things, and were not able to speak to literally to the first thing about the politics of the country to our south," Buttigieg said.

KLOBUCHAR HITS BACK AT ‘PERFECT’ PETE BUTTIGIEG AS FEUD FLARES AT VEGAS DEBATE

Klobuchar to Buttigieg on her Mexico knowledge: 'Are you trying to say that I'm dumb?' Video

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia — who was failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's running mate in the 2016 election — also backed Klobuchar for governor.

"I’m proud to support my friend @amyklobuchar. She has proven time and time again that she’s got the commitment to inclusive progress that makes her the right leader for Minnesota—first in the Senate, now as candidate for Governor," he said in a post on X.

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota, who is running for U.S. Senate, also backed Klobuchar for governor.

FREY, KLOBUCHAR CALL FOR ICE TO LEAVE MINNEAPOLIS FOLLOWING DEADLY CBP SHOOTING IN CITY

BREAKING: Klobuchar announces run for Minnesota governor Video

"I’m proud to support my friend @AmyKlobuchar to be our next Governor. Amy has delivered for our state and embodies what it means to be a public servant," Craig wrote in a post on X.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

