Klobuchar hits back at 'perfect' Pete Buttigieg as feud flares at Vegas debate

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., hit back at former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Wednesday after he challenged her record in Congress, mockingly saying she wished “everyone was as perfect” as the rising Democratic star.

"I wish everyone was as perfect as you, Pete,” Klobuchar said after the two engaged in lengthy war of words over her stance on immigration and her time in Congress.

The exchange capped off a night that saw the two moderate candidates continually snipping at one another in the lead-up to Saturday’s Nevada caucuses.

AMY KLOBUCHAR ACCUSED OF 'PANDERING' AFTER MENTIONING HER SPANISH NAME FROM GRADE SCHOOL

Earlier in the evening, Klobuchar decried that Buttigieg implied she is "dumb" for not knowing the president of Mexico's name.

In an interview with Telemundo last week, three of the Democratic contenders -- Klobuchar, Buttigieg and billionaire Tom Steyer -- were asked to name the president of Mexico -- and none but Buttigieg was able to correctly name President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is often referred to as AMLO.

Buttigieg brought up the incident on the debate stage in Las Vegas just days ahead of the state's caucuses that will see droves of crucial Latino voters at the polls and drew the ire of Klobuchar.

"You're on the committee that oversees border security. You're on the committee that does trade. You're literally part of the committee that's overseeing these things," Buttigieg said, pointing to his rival's placement on a number of Senate committees.

"Are you trying to say that I'm dumb? Are you mocking me here, Pete?" Klobuchar said to Buttigieg, clearly irked.

"He's basically saying that I don't have the experience to be president of the United States," she added.

The tensions between Buttigieg and Klobuchar, however, appeared to be more of a sideshow to the attacks that every Democratic candidate leveled against the newest member to the debate stage, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Bloomberg drew particular criticism from Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont for his comments about women, the stop-and-frisk policy in New York City and his personal wealth.

Fox News’ Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.