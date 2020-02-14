Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer couldn’t name Mexican president in interview

Democratic presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer couldn’t name the Mexican president when asked for it during a televised interview in Nevada Thursday.

The two, along with Pete Buttigieg, were separately interviewed by Spanish-language station Telemundo after a candidate forum hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens.

MEXICAN MIGRANTS SENT RECORD $36B IN REMITTANCES IN 2019

Klobuchar, a Minnesota senator, replied, “No,” when asked who the Mexican president is.

“I forgot,” was billionaire businessman Tom Steyer’s response.

Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Indiana mayor, was the only candidate to correctly name Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrado, though he didn’t seem too confident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Lopez Obrador, I hope,” he answered with a smile.

No other 2020 presidential candidates were present at Thursday’s forum, but Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders addressed the audience via video.

Wire service reports contributed to this story.