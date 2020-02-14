Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Amy Klobuchar
Published

Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer couldn’t name Mexican president in interview

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Democratic presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer couldn’t name the Mexican president when asked for it during a televised interview in Nevada Thursday.

The two, along with Pete Buttigieg, were separately interviewed by Spanish-language station Telemundo after a candidate forum hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens.

MEXICAN MIGRANTS SENT RECORD $36B IN REMITTANCES IN 2019

Klobuchar, a Minnesota senator, replied, “No,” when asked who the Mexican president is.

“I forgot,” was billionaire businessman Tom Steyer’s response.

Presidential hopefuls Tom Steyer and Amy Klobuchar each reportedly drew a blank when asked to name the president of Mexico during a campaign event in Nevada.

Presidential hopefuls Tom Steyer and Amy Klobuchar each reportedly drew a blank when asked to name the president of Mexico during a campaign event in Nevada.

Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Indiana mayor, was the only candidate to correctly name Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrado, though he didn’t seem too confident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Lopez Obrador, I hope,” he answered with a smile.

No other 2020 presidential candidates were present at Thursday’s forum, but Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders addressed the audience via video.

Wire service reports contributed to this story.