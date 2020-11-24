Pennsylvania certifies election results for Biden despite Trump legal challenges

The Pennsylvania State Department certified the results of the presidential election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday.

“Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States,” Wolf tweeted. “As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

“Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country’s history,” he continued. “Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and and honorably.”

The certification comes as President Trump’s campaign is appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of his campaign’s effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.

The president and other plaintiffs filed a notice of appeal to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday, a day after the judge issued a scathing order shooting down claims of widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots.

The case was seen as a long shot to stop Biden’s inauguration, but was one of the Trump campaign’s best hopes to affect the election results through the courts, given the state’s 20 electoral votes at stake.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann wrote in his order that Trump had asked the court to disenfranchise almost 7 million voters. In seeking such a "startling outcome," he said, a plaintiff could be expected to provide compelling legal arguments and "factual proof of rampant corruption" — but "That has not happened.”

The campaign also filed a motion Sunday night asking for an expedited hearing Wednesday as they seek to amend the Pennsylvania lawsuit that Brann dismissed before the state certifies its election results next month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.