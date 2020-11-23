Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Michigan board of state canvassers votes 3-0 to certify election results

Board member Normal Shinkle, a Republican, opted to abstain from the vote while calling for an overhaul of the state's elections procedures.

By Thomas Barrabi | Fox News
The Michigan State Board of Canvassers voted Monday to certify the state’s election results despite ongoing legal challenges from the Trump campaign.

The bipartisan committee voted 3-0 in favor of certification. Board member Normal Shinkle, a Republican, opted to abstain from the vote while calling for an overhaul of the state's elections procedures.

“I do not plan on voting for certification,” Shinkle said in his final statement ahead of the vote. “I believe Wayne County’s certification process needs to be look at. I think there’s serious problems with it.”

President-elect Joe Biden secured a projected victory in Michigan earlier this month en route to surpassing the 270 electoral vote threshold required to take the White House. However, President Trump has yet to concede the race and his campaign attorneys have alleged fraud and voting irregularities in Michigan and other states.

