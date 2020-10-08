Pence recaps vice presidential debate: 'If you couldn't figure it out ... they want to pack the Supreme Court'

“If you couldn’t figure it out last night they want to pack the Supreme Court,” Mike Pence told a crowd of supporters in Nevada the morning after his debate with Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

“Some people think we did all right,” the vice president said at a rally in Boulder City.

He praised Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump's nominee to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, noting she hails from his home state of Indiana.

He called the circuit court judge a “principled conservative with an inspiring personal story… she comes from the Heartland.”

On Wednesday night Pence hammered vice presidential nominee Harris over whether a Biden administration would try to pack the Supreme Court if Republicans “get their way” and confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Pence said the “American people really deserve an answer” on court-packing after Democratic nominee Joe Biden ducked the question during the first presidential debate last week.

“Are you and Joe Biden going to pack the court if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed? Are you going to pack the court?” Pence asked. “Your party is actually openly advocating adding seats to the Supreme Court, which has had nine seats for 150 years, if you don’t get your way.”

BIDEN SILENT ON POTENTIAL COURT PACKING

Pence added that the threat from Democrats is a “classic case of ‘if you can’t win by the rules, you change the rules.'”

Harris did not respond.

Pence revisited the question, saying that the “American people would really like to know, if she is confirmed, are you and Joe Biden, if somehow you win this election, going to pack the Supreme Court to get your way?”

Harris fired back, mum on the issue of court-packing, but saying that the “American people deserve to make the decision” of “who will serve for a lifetime.”

“Joe and I are very clear the American people are voting right now, and it should be their decision about who will serve on this most important body for a lifetime," she said.

“This election, I don’t think it’s going to be whether America ends up more Republican or Democrat, more liberal or more conservative, more red or more blue, the choice of his election is whether America remains America,” Pence concluded in Nevada.

KAMALA HARRIS DUCKS PENCE'S COURT-PACKING QUESTION

Last week at the presidential debate Joe Biden gave a vague answer when pressed on whether he would support packing the court.

"Are you willing to tell the American people tonight whether or not you will support either ending the filibuster or packing the court?" Fox News anchor and moderator Chris Wallace asked Biden.

"Whatever position I take on that that will become the issue. The issue is the American people should speak. You should go out and vote. You're voting now. Vote and let your senators know how strongly you feel," Biden said.

"Are you going to pack the court?" Trump interjected. "He doesn't want to answer the question."

Fox News' Evie Fordham and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.