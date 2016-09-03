Pence says he, Trump will release tax returns

Republican vice-presidential nominee Gov. Mike Pence says he and running-mate Donald Trump will release their respective tax returns.

The Indiana governor made the vow during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” scheduled to air Sunday.

Pence said he’d release his full returns next week and that Trump would release his following the completion of an IRS audit.

Trump, a wealthy businessman who has been under pressure to release his returns, has repeatedly said he cannot until the audit is complete.

The IRS has said no laws prevents Trump from releasing them.

"Donald Trump and I are both going to release our tax returns," Pence said. "I'll release mine in the next week, and Donald Trump will be releasing his tax returns at the completion of an audit."

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and running-mate Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine last month released their 2015 returns.