Cash surge: House GOP smashes fundraising records as Republicans gear up to defend slim majority

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Republicans are breaking fundraising records as they build resources to defend their razor-thin majority in November's midterm elections.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), which is the campaign arm of the House GOP, on Friday highlighted its robust fundraising last year, as well as "record" hauls by House Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Majority Whip Tom Emmer.

The fundraising surge is much needed, as Republicans face a rough political climate due to persistent inflation, which is fueling President Donald Trump's negative approval ratings. And as the party in power in the nation's capitol, the GOP is also up against traditional political headwinds in the midterms.

HOUSE GOP CAMPAIGN CHAIR WANTS TRUMP 'OUT THERE ON THE TRAIL' IN MIDTERM BATTLE FOR MAJORITY

The Trump administration and Republicans are also facing political backlash following the fatal shootings this month by federal enforcement agents of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota who were protesting the government's unprecedented crackdown on illegal immigration.

Democrats, meanwhile, are energized following their ballot box successes last year as they rebound from their 2024 election setbacks and need a net gain of just three House seats in the midterms to capture the majority.

DOUBLING DOWN: TOP HOUSE DEMOCRAT SAYS FOCUS ON HIGH PRICES ‘ABSOLUTELY GOING TO CONTINUE’

The NRCC showcased that it raked in $117.2 million last year, their best-ever off-election year haul other than 2021, when Democrats controlled the White House and Congress. The fundraising figures were first reported by Axios.

The committee also highlighted that Johnson brought in over $82 million for House Republicans in 2025, the most money ever raised in one year by a House speaker.

The NRCC also noted that Scalise's $35.5 million haul marked his strongest off-year fundraising performance, and that Emmer brought in nearly $30 million, a record.

And the committee also noted that the Congressional Leadership Fund and the American Action Network, the top two outside political groups aligned with the House GOP, combined raked in a record $136 million.

THE CITIES TRUMP, GOP, ARE EYEING TO HOST FIRST-EVER REPUBLICAN MIDTERM CONVENTION

"House Republicans are building an unprecedented war chest because voters are buying what we’re selling. We’re all in on growing the majority, and our fundraising numbers prove we have the resources to win across the map," NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella emphasized in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The rival Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has yet to announce their fourth quarter fundraising figures.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

But DCCC spokesperson Justin Chermol highlighted, "No amount of money can rescue this hopeless, directionless, and extreme House Republican majority."