Trump admin slams Dems’ ‘call 911 on ICE’ push as reckless, links policy to riots and violent arrests

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump administration fired back at local Democratic leadership in a Washington, D.C. suburb, that had called on residents to dial 911 to report sightings of ICE and federal immigration enforcement.

On Tuesday, Arlington County Board of Supervisors chairman Matt de Ferranti, a Democrat from the Rock Spring neighborhood, had advised constituents that doing so would help local officials know of ICE’s presence and help "pursue Arlington County’s law enforcement mission: preventing violence in our community."

The Trump administration said the directive is uniquely dangerous because it will not only endanger the public but also help incite the unrest being seen around the country:

De Ferranti had gone on to obliquely criticize ex-Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 287(g) immigration enforcement pact with the Trump administration, and his overall comments led to a firestorm in return, including from across the Anacostia River at DHS headquarters.

"Inciting people to call 911 when they see ICE is reckless and will directly harm public safety," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital when asked about the situation.

"Arlington Board Chair Matt de Ferranti is intentionally stoking the flames and turning the temperature up with this rhetoric — This is inciting rioters to obstruct law enforcement operations and assault federal law enforcement."

The secretary said such requests from local officials put DHS officers, agitators and the public-at-large in danger.

"Not to mention," she said. "Obstructing and assaulting law enforcement is a felony and federal crime."

She said that officials like those in Arlington who have policies that prohibit cooperation with federal law enforcement both waste local police resources and time while also putting constituents in danger.

However, in comments to Fox News Digital, de Ferranti maintained that his recommendation was not rooted in disrupting enforcement but to help the situation:

"I was clear on the reason for the recommendation to call 911: not to obstruct or interfere with ICE operations, but to ensure local law enforcement is aware of situations in which there is the potential for violence, as we have seen," de Ferranti said.

"ICE agents sometimes wear masks or are not in identifiable uniforms. Without knowing who they are, community members have a reasonable concern for public safety."

"It is this Board’s responsibility to ensure that our community remains safe. Alerting local law enforcement by calling 911 or, if the circumstances warrant, our non-emergency number, will allow local law enforcement to know what is occurring in our community."

DHS went on to share that several violent illegal immigrants were picked up by ICE in or near Arlington:

Delvan Lopez Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, was convicted of sex assault, sex assault-carnal abuse, and enticement of a minor for prostitution.

Joel Reyes-Aguilar, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, was convicted of sex assault-sodomy of a girl with strongarm and molestation of a minor before being detained by ICE.

An Ethiopian national named Mesfin Hussin was also picked up. Hussin had a homicide conviction.

A Thai national named Somcith Sysountone had a lengthy, violent rap sheet that included sex assault-carnal abuse charges, as well as indecent liberties, probation violation, failure to register as a sex offender, and fraud-illegal use of credit cards.

Marvin Dejesus Salinas Rodas, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, was picked up in Virginia after being convicted of assault and homicide-negligent manslaughter with a vehicle.

At this week’s Arlington board meeting, de Ferranti urged Arlingtonians to remember that county law prohibits all residents and "public safety professionals… from interfering with the enforcement of federal immigration law."

Instead, he said, residents can alert county authorities to federal immigration enforcement and stay out of the way themselves.

"That is not just to follow the law, but to do everything possible to protect our neighbors and reduce harm. That means working together to call ‘911’ when you see ICE in our community."

De Ferranti said calling 911 helps officials know that ICE is present and then pivot to "pursu[ing] Arlington County’s law enforcement mission: preventing violence in our community."

Fox News Digital reached out to de Ferranti's office and Arlington County communications for a response to DHS' comments.