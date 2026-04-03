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FBI

Patel, McCormick warn foreign terror threats inside US grew during Biden years

Hundreds on the terror watch list entered the U.S. during the Biden administration, McCormick says at the event with Patel

By Charles Creitz Fox News
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Ex-FBI agent sounds alarm on Iranian ‘sleeper cells’ after synagogue attack Video

Ex-FBI agent sounds alarm on Iranian ‘sleeper cells’ after synagogue attack

Former FBI special agent Nicole Parker and criminal defense attorney Josh Ritter discuss the Michigan synagogue attack, the suspect’s alleged Hezbollah inspiration, and broader security concerns on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

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ALLENTOWN, Pa. – FBI Director Kash Patel warned Wednesday that terror sleeper-cell threats in the U.S. are "real," as Sen. David McCormick, R-Pa., tied the danger to past border policies and accused Democrats of undermining homeland security in a funding fight.

Considering flaring concerns over sleeper-cell threats amid the U.S.' war on Iran, Fox News Digital asked the FBI director to revisit the Biden administration's previous focus on white supremacy as the leading domestic threat. Patel pointed to recent attacks as evidence of growing danger from foreign-linked terrorism. 

"President Trump has prioritized defending the homeland and resources to do so. These two recent tragic examples (in Virginia and in Michigan) are an unfortunate, tragic reminder of what happens, specifically in Norfolk, when you let an actual convicted terrorist not finish his jail sentence," Patel said. 

McCormick and Patel spoke to Fox News Digital at the federal courthouse in the heart of Pennsylvania’s third-largest city, Allentown, on Wednesday following a roundtable focused on cracking down on fentanyl. 

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Metcalf, McCormick and Patel together

US Atty for EDPA David Metcalf, left; Sen. David McCormick, center, and FBI Director Kash Patel, right, take part in a roundtable with prosecutors and fentanyl victims. Pennsylvania Attorney General David Sunday and Rep. Ryan Mackenzie of Allentown were in attendance. (Charlie Creitz/Fox News Digital)

The FBI director was referring to Mohamed Jalloh, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Sierra Leone, who entered a classroom at Old Dominion University in Norfolk last month and opened fire, killing one. Jalloh was convicted of supporting ISIS in 2017. 

Also in March, federal investigators said that Ayman Mohamad Ghazali was radicalized by Iran-backed Hezbollah when he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan that was filled with more than 100 children.

McCormick noted that during the Biden administration, hundreds of people on the U.S. terror watch list have crossed into the nation. 

"Many of them are loose in our country," he said. "[T]he effort of the administration to close the border, which it’s done successfully, is now [to] take those violent criminals and send them home."

Under the Biden administration, white supremacy was considered a top priority to combat as a terror threat. The Delaware Democrat, himself, told a Howard University audience that he strove to "single out the most dangerous threat to our homeland [that] is white supremacy."

In a September 2024 House Homeland Security subcommittee hearing, Chairman August Pfluger, R-Texas, said 382 people whose names appear on the terror watchlist were "stopped trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally between ports of entry from FY2021 to FY2024 year to date. This is compared to the 11 individuals apprehended from FY2017 – FY2020."

FBI Director Kash Patel urges end to partial shutdown, encourages legislative cooperation Video

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security – separate but related to the work of the FBI – remains hamstrung by a Democrat-enabled appropriations freeze that has left TSA and other agencies without proper resources, including paychecks.

DEMOCRATIC OFFICIALS, TIKTOKERS, LIBERALS TAKE THEIR ANTI-ICE RHETORIC TO THE NEXT LEVEL

Patel called the department the FBI’s largest law enforcement partner globally, and cited crucial interagency task forces.

"Every day and every time someone [in DHS] misses a paycheck, it's yet another opportunity for the criminals to take advantage of a system that should be fixed easily," Patel said.

"And thanks to Senator Dave McCormick and the charge he's leading, I believe DHS is going to be funded. And those that vote against funding DHS are literally voting against law enforcement, and to me it makes no sense."

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McCormick added that while the shutdown was already "irresponsible and disgraceful" in February, it’s now exacerbated by the Iran conflict.

"It’s absolute political theater on the part of Chuck Schumer," he said, calling the idea that Democrats would use DHS funding as a "political pawn" during wartime "unforgivable."

The shutdown is on its 49th day as of Friday and more than 200,000 DHS workers are affected according to reports.

Iran reportedly targets American businesses in Dubai Video

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"What’s happening is Schumer keeps moving the finish line in terms of what he's trying to achieve. I think it's disgraceful," McCormick said.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

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