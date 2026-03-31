PHOTOS: Anti-ICE agitators doxx agents by sending warning postcards to neighbors

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EXCLUSIVE: Activists and agitators opposed to enforcement of federal immigration laws have found a new, intrusive way to doxx — or leak personal and identifying information of — ICE and CBP agents, the Department of Homeland Security exclusively told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Immigration agents continue to face an escalating 8,000% increase in death threats and a 1,300% increase in assaults since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, according to DHS.

An ICE agent living in Wake County, North Carolina, was doxxed in recent days, as evidenced by postcards sent to the officer’s neighbors with language suggesting they needed to be warned of his presence on their block.

"Beware, your neighbor is an ICE agent. Immigration enforcement lives next door," the postcard read in billboard-style font festooned with a generic image of a federal agent and a mock-up of an ICE badge — addressed to a resident in Raleigh.

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The message section of the postcard shared with Fox News Digital showed what appeared to be a still shot from CCTV footage depicting a Black federal immigration agent. DHS blurred the agent’s face, which was not blurred in the original mailing.

DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis told Fox News Digital that the doxxing only adds to those threats, as agents "risk their lives every single day to remove murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists, and gang members from American neighborhoods."

Fox News Digital also noticed fine print on the doxxing postcard’s postage stamp indicating it was sent "Presorted First-Class," a special subset of USPS business mail that requires the sender to mail at least 500 pieces, each weighing 3.5 ounces or less.

Presorted First-Class also requires more than typical local "junk mail" granted Presorted Standard postage, which indicates at least 50 such letters or postcards.

That detail indicates that hundreds of such postcards were disseminated around the country.

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"Comparing ICE day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences," Bis said Tuesday. "The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer."

"Like everyone else, they just want to go home to their families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop."

The news comes weeks after identifying information for a reported 4,500 ICE and USBP employees was allegedly leaked by a DHS whistleblower to an Irish national who runs a website called the "ICE list."

After the shooting death of Renee Good in January, Dominick Skinner received the massive dataset, the Daily Beast reported. The outlet quoted the website administrator as saying information about ICE agents’ identities flooded in.

Some people told him their neighbors were allegedly immigration agents, while hotel and bar staff reportedly sent him sticky notes, according to the outlet.

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Skinner, who now lives in the Netherlands but has American family, told the outlet the website was not supposed to turn into a database but suggested it was a response to then-Secretary Kristi Noem warning people stateside they could be prosecuted for doxxing.

Anyone who receives similar postcards or paraphernalia doxxing DHS agents is advised to contact ICE’s tip line at (866) DHS-2-ICE or (866) 347-2423.