Oregon
OR Gov. Kate Brown tests positive for COVID-19 after trip to Vietnam

Oregon governor attended the Vietnam-US Trade Forum before contracting coronavirus

Associated Press
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Saturday she and her husband Dan have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Vietnam.

"We are recuperating at home and, while this changes our Thanksgiving plans, we are grateful for effective vaccines and boosters that are helping ensure our symptoms don’t become serious," she said Saturday afternoon on Twitter

Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon attends a meeting in Seattle, Washington, on Sept. 22, 2015.

Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon attends a meeting in Seattle, Washington, on Sept. 22, 2015. (Matt Mills McKnight-Pool/Getty Images)

Brown was overseas for the Vietnam-United States Trade Forum.

Oregon officials have warned that the combined effects of COVID-19, the flu and RSV – or Respiratory Syncytial Virus – could strain hospitals in the coming months. On Monday, Brown declared a state of emergency in an effort to aid hospitals as viral infections and hospitalizations rise among infants and children.

