'Ongoing chaos': Conservative group targets vulnerable Dem senators in scathing ad about key election issue

FIRST ON FOX: A conservative activist group has released a new ad urging Senate Democrats, particularly those facing tough reelections in red states, to support a House bill aimed at preventing noncitizens from voting in U.S. elections.

Building America’s Future announced in a press release that the ad is "urging Americans to tell Senate Democrats to pass HR 192 and stop illegal immigrants from voting in US elections."

"HR 192, which was advanced by the House in May, would nullify a Washington, DC law allowing noncitizens to vote in elections," the press release states.

Vulnerable Senate Democrats Sherrod Brown and John Tester are included in the ad that is running on digital platforms "as the latest spot in Building America’s Future’s ongoing 'Chaos at the Border’ campaign."

"They're killing Americans," the ad says before showing a photo of Jose Ibarra, the illegal immigrant who allegedly killed Georgia nursing student Laken Riley earlier this year.

"They're targeting our military," the ad continues with a reference to the two foreign nationals who were recently arrested after attempting to breach a Marine Corps base in Virginia.

"And now Democrats want to give illegal immigrants the right to vote in our elections. But Speaker Johnson and House Republicans are holding the line and defending democracy. Passing common sense legislation that safeguards our elections from illegals," the ad says.

"Voting is our right as Americans. Tell Senate Democrats: Pass HR 192 and keep illegals out of our elections."

The ad closes with photos of Montana Sen. John Tester and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who are both Democratic senators facing tough re-election campaigns in states Republicans hope they can flip to take back control of the Senate.

Fox News Digital reached out to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., whose image is also featured in the ad along with Tester and Brown, but did not receive a response.

Building America’s Future has previously run ads hitting Democrats on immigration, including an ad slamming President Biden over Riley's murder that bracketed the president's State of the Union address earlier this year.