Omarosa visits Michael Cohen in prison, has taken on role of ‘personal adviser’: source

How far has Michael Cohen sunk in prison? He’s made Omarosa Manigault Newman his new self-help guru, a source told Page Six.

“She apparently has taken on the role of his personal adviser/coach,” said the source, who revealed that the former White House staffer and “Apprentice” star was spotted visiting Cohen at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, this summer.

The 53-year-old former lawyer for President Trump has been in the federal pen since May, when he began serving a three-year sentence for campaign finance violations and fraud.

One of the topics the pair bonded over is their feelings about their old boss. The source said Newman is “helping him get through this since they share a common disdain for the president.”

It is unclear what date Newman, 45, visited, but our source said it was sometime around late June since only family members were allowed immediate visits.

“It takes time for visitors [who aren’t relatives] to be approved,” the source added.

The former White House aide and communications official was not dressed in business attire during her visit, but more “dress-up casual.”

The source told us Newman’s presence “created a buzz within the facility,” and more security was added as a result.

“One of the first days that Michael Cohen was at Otisville, the whole entire prison was on lockdown for a few hours because of a drone that was flying over the grounds taking photos,” the source added.

However, Cohen has managed to keep a lower profile recently and comes across “as a family man,” according to our source.

“Michael stays busy playing tennis and just biding his time,” the source said.

Newman’s friendship with Cohen may not come as a surprise to the public since she defended the disgraced lawyer’s credibility while he was on trial.

According to an MSNBC interview that aired in August 2018, the former White House staffer stated she knew Cohen for over a decade since he worked closely with Trump when she was a contestant on the first season of “The Apprentice” in 2004.

“He’s credible because Donald Trump trusted him with his most intimate projects,” she said on “MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson.” “It’s really difficult for me to watch people try to demonize Michael Cohen when he was just doing what he was told.”

Newman herself now has a strained relationship with Trump. She was fired from the White House in December 2017 and allegedly “physically dragged.”

Since her departure, she wrote “Unhinged,” which is deeply critical of the president and his administration, and released tapes of her encounters with White House officials. She also vowed to never vote for Trump in a presidential election again.

In June 2019, the Justice Department sued Newman for allegedly failing to file a required financial disclosure report in 2017.

The Trump campaign also filed a complaint against her in August 2018, claiming she should be fined “millions” for breaching her 2016 confidentiality agreement in order to write her tell-all book.

In response to her prison visit, Newman told Page Six, “No comment.”

However, her attorney, John M. Phillips, told us, “We are in the process of naming and interviewing witnesses in her cases and would expect Michael Cohen to be one.”

A spokesperson for Cohen denies that Omarosa ever visited him.