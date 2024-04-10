Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma AG sues natural gas companies over winter storm price hikes

Suits filed against Texas-based ET Gathering & Processing, Symmetry Energy Solutions

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Oklahoma’s Republican Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed lawsuits on Wednesday against two Texas-based natural gas companies over their role in soaring gas prices during Winter Storm Uri in 2021.

The lawsuits, the first by the state against natural gas operators over profits reaped during the storm, were filed in Osage County, Oklahoma, against Dallas-based ET Gathering & Processing, which acquired Enable Midstream Partners in 2021, and Houston-based Symmetry Energy Solutions.

The lawsuits allege Enable and Symmetry used various tactics to reduce natural gas supplies and drive up the price during the devastating storm that sent temperatures plummeting across the country and left millions of people without power.

Public-Religious-School-Oklahoma

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond stands during the playing of the national anthem at the inauguration ceremonies, Jan. 9, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

"I believe the level of fraud perpetrated on Oklahomans during Winter Storm Uri is both staggering and unconscionable," Drummond said in a statement. "While many companies conducted themselves above board during that trying time, our analysis indicates that some bad actors reaped billions of dollars in ill-gotten gains."

Messages seeking comment left with ET and Symmetry were not immediately returned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a similar lawsuit in federal court in December against a natural gas marketer operating in that state. In Texas, which was also hard hit by Winter Storm Uri, the electric utility Griddy Energy reached a settlement with state regulators there over crushing electric bills its customers received during the deadly winter storm.

More from Politics