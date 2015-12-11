Obama's gift: Feds get half-day off for Christmas Eve

!--StartFragment-->

The three-day Christmas weekend just got a little bit longer for federal employees.

Government workers will be excused from work at noon on Christmas Eve, giving them an extra four hours away from the office, President Obama announced Friday evening.

It's not standard practice for a president to relieve employees from working the day before Christmas. The day the holiday falls on determines the likelihood of snagging paid vacation time.

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com