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National Parks

'Discriminatory' National Park fee plan slammed by Democrats turns into conservation win, Burgum says

Total pass sales rose to $16.7M in the first three months of 2026, up from $14.3M in the same period last year

By Charles Creitz Fox News
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EXCLUSIVE: A major change to National Park entry fee structure lambasted by Democrats as discriminatory has led to a moderate windfall for conservation efforts undertaken by the Department of the Interior.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., led a December letter co-signed by Sens. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and others slamming DOI Secretary Doug Burgum’s plan to increase national park annual passes to $250 for foreign visitors while the $80 rate for residents remains in place. An additional $100 is also tacked on to nonresident visitors at the most trafficked parks.

Padilla separately called the plan "discriminatory," while Schiff and his co-signers said the move fails to meet public notice guidelines, risks retention of visitors’ personal information and raises questions about how DOI would facilitate the discrepant fee structure when a carload of people show up at the gate.

But the Interior Department went ahead with the plan, and in the first quarter of 2026 the disparate fee structure led to more than $2 million being collected from foreign visitors, Burgum’s office told Fox News Digital.

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Adam Schiff with Doug Burgum together

Sen. Adam Schiff faces Interior Secretary Doug Burgum in this composite image. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images)

"The millions of dollars in new revenue generated from this administration’s Non-Resident park passes is proof that President Donald J. Trump was right to put affordability for Americans first as we change how the Department of Interior raises money to support conservation from foreign visitors," said DOI press secretary Aubrie Spady.

"As we approach our great nation's 250th birthday, initiatives like America First pricing, along with the addition of the America the Beautiful pass featuring President Trump, are delivering meaningful benefits for both our parks and the American people by celebrating our nation's history while investing in its future."

In their letter calling on Burgum to stop implementation of the program, Padilla and Schiff expressed concern about the effect on "understaffed" park workers, what they said was an already cratering visitation rate from Canadian visitors — which Democrats have blamed on Trump’s sparring with Prime Minister Mark Carney and conjecture about annexing the "51st state" — and what would happen to visitors who cannot produce ID.

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Burgum previously legitimized the disparate fee structure by noting that DOI and national parks are already partially subsidized by every American taxpayer – and that by charging a lesser rate to U.S. residents, the agency is acknowledging that and giving back to American parkgoers.

"These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations," Burgum said.

Pass sales in the first three months of 2024 totaled $13.7 million, and $14.3 million in 2025.

Grand Canyon Park Services Ranger Jill Staurowsky looking out from the South Rim during a tour

Grand Canyon Park Services Ranger Jill Staurowsky looks out from the South Rim while giving a tour to visitors in Grand Canyon, Ariz., on Feb. 22, 2025. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

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As of this year, that figure increased to $16.7 million, with total nonresident revenue so far topping $4.9 million alone.

Padilla and Schiff did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

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