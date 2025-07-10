'Absolute bare minimum': Calls for more action after Secret Service agents suspended for security failure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following the suspension of six Secret Service agents tasked with protecting President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. on July 13 of last year, growing calls for accountability are sounding on social media.

GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida called the suspension the "absolute bare minimum."

"Given the shocking security failures that day, this is the absolute bare minimum," Luna wrote on X.

SECRET SERVICE SUSPENDS 6 AGENTS TASKED WITH PROTECTING TRUMP DURING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah posted the news on his personal account and told one user in a thread that he intends "to find out why" the Secret Service agents had been suspended instead of fired.

"Why didn’t this happen a long time ago?" asked a user to his post.

"The Deep State is deliberately slow," Lee replied in the thread.

Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said the move to suspend the agents involved was expected.

Coffindaffer wrote in an X post that the Secret Service's "incompetence cost a life," referring to Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old firefighter, father and husband, who was shot and killed that day.

The assailant, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired eight shots from an AR-15–style rifle from a rooftop approximately 400 feet from the stage where Trump was speaking. One bullet grazed Trump's right ear, while another fatally struck rally attendee Comperatore, who shielded his family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Secret Service agency confirmed to Fox News that the disciplinary action occurred in February. The revelation comes ahead of a Senate report outlining the security failures in Butler.

Following the July 13 incident, the agency faced additional criticism when a second assassination attempt on Trump took place in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The second incident prompted then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign.