Donald Trump

'Absolute bare minimum': Calls for more action after Secret Service agents suspended for security failure

The news of the suspension comes ahead of a Senate report outlining the security failures at the Butler rally

By Amanda Macias Fox News
Published
Trump rally shooting: Butler County emergency responders reflect on ordeal one year later Video

Trump rally shooting: Butler County emergency responders reflect on ordeal one year later

The Butler County, Pennsylvania, emergency services unit tells its version of the events of July 13, 2024, when would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a Trump rally.

Following the suspension of six Secret Service agents tasked with protecting President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. on July 13 of last year, growing calls for accountability are sounding on social media. 

GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida called the suspension the "absolute bare minimum."

"Given the shocking security failures that day, this is the absolute bare minimum," Luna wrote on X.

SECRET SERVICE SUSPENDS 6 AGENTS TASKED WITH PROTECTING TRUMP DURING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah posted the news on his personal account and told one user in a thread that he intends "to find out why" the Secret Service agents had been suspended instead of fired. 

"Why didn’t this happen a long time ago?" asked a user to his post. 

"The Deep State is deliberately slow," Lee replied in the thread

Trump holds fist

President Trump survived an assassination attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July. (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said the move to suspend the agents involved was expected. 

Coffindaffer wrote in an X post that the Secret Service's "incompetence cost a life," referring to Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old firefighter, father and husband, who was shot and killed that day. 

The assailant, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired eight shots from an AR-15–style rifle from a rooftop approximately 400 feet from the stage where Trump was speaking. One bullet grazed Trump's right ear, while another fatally struck rally attendee Comperatore, who shielded his family.

Corey Comperatore headshot image

Corey Comperatore as the rally-goer who was killed in an assassination attempt on former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.  (Facebook)

The Secret Service agency confirmed to Fox News that the disciplinary action occurred in February. The revelation comes ahead of a Senate report outlining the security failures in Butler.

Following the July 13 incident, the agency faced additional criticism when a second assassination attempt on Trump took place in West Palm Beach, Florida. 

The second incident prompted then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign. 

Amanda covers the intersection of business and geopolitics for Fox News Digital.

