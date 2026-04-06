Obama Center takes heat as critics cry foul over ID rules for free entry — while Dems blast voter ID laws

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The Obama Presidential Center is facing a wave of backlash ahead of its opening, with critics blasting its admission policies and raising broader concerns about the project’s cost and management.

Conservative commentators on social media are taking aim at the center’s requirement that Illinois residents show valid identification to receive free admission on certain days, arguing it contrasts with Democratic opposition to voter ID laws.

"They’re making you show ID… to visit the Obama Library… in Chicago. You can’t make this stuff up!" one social media user wrote.

"The Obama Presidential Library is making people show an ID for proof of Illinois residency to get in for free," another posted. "So residents have to prove who they are for this, but not to vote?"

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Others echoed the sentiment more bluntly, with one account writing: "It turns out Democrats support requiring ID… but only for free admission into Obama’s library."

Obama's website clearly states that Illinois residents "must be able to provide proof of residency. Be prepared to show proof of residency at the Museum with a valid photo ID, Illinois driver’s license, state ID, or city-issued ID."

Critics have also pointed to reported restrictions tied to early ticket giveaways, including claims that some promotions are limited to U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents.

The latest controversy builds on a string of prior criticisms surrounding the $850 million project.

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Earlier this year, the Obama Foundation drew backlash after seeking 75 to 100 unpaid volunteers, dubbed "ambassadors," to help operate the center, even as top executives collect substantial salaries. Federal filings show CEO Valerie Jarrett has earned roughly $740,000 annually in recent years, while overall compensation at the foundation has climbed significantly.

The project has also faced mounting scrutiny over its financial impact on taxpayers.

Former President Barack Obama once described the center as a "gift" to Chicago, emphasizing it would be privately funded. While construction of the 19.3-acre campus is being financed through private donations, the surrounding infrastructure needed to support the site, including road redesigns, utility relocations and drainage systems, is being paid for with public funds.

Early estimates put those infrastructure costs at roughly $350 million, split between the city and state. But more recent figures show Illinois alone has committed approximately $229 million, while Chicago has allocated more than $200 million in related improvements — though officials have not provided a clear, consolidated total of taxpayer spending tied to the project.

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"No single agency appears to oversee the full scope" of the infrastructure work, and critics say the lack of transparency has made it difficult to determine the true public cost.

Illinois Republican Party Chair Kathy Salvi criticized the project, saying taxpayers are being left "on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars" while accusing state leaders of mismanagement.

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The controversy is further fueled by the nature of the site itself. The center sits on nearly 20 acres of historic Jackson Park land transferred under a long-term agreement, with significant roadway changes, including the removal of a major thoroughfare, and utility overhauls required to accommodate the campus.

Foundation officials have defended the project, saying the center is funded by $850 million in private investment and will serve as an economic catalyst for Chicago’s South Side, generating jobs, community programs and public amenities.

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Despite the backlash, the center is pressing ahead with its long-awaited debut.

Tickets for the museum will go on sale April 21 for "Founding Members," with general public sales beginning May 6. Visitors can reserve timed-entry tickets for dates between June 19 and November 30.

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Admission is set at $30 for adults and $23 for children ages 3 to 11, with discounted rates available for Illinois residents who provide proof of residency. Children 2 and under can enter for free, and Illinois residents will be eligible for free admission on Tuesdays.

All entries will be timed, with officials urging guests to arrive within 10 minutes of their scheduled slot. The museum will feature four levels of exhibits, including a replica Oval Office and the Sky Room.

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Much of the surrounding campus, including gardens, walking trails, a playground, a Chicago Public Library branch and dozens of newly commissioned artworks, will be free and open to the public.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Obama Foundation and the Barack Obama Presidential Library for comment.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.