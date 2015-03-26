Obama campaign unveils new 2012 slogan

President Obama has a new campaign slogan: "Forward."

Obama's re-election team unveiled its new motto in a video released Monday morning. The seven-minute video begins by recalling the grim state of the nation's economy when Obama took office, then ticks through what the campaign says are the president's accomplishments, both on the economy and other issues.

The campaign also uses the video to target congressional Republicans, saying Obama had to overcome GOP obstruction on Capitol Hill in order to pass legislation.

The video tries to make the case for Obama's re-election by saying there is still more work to do going forward.

The campaign says the video will be played for supporters attending the president's first re-election rallies Saturday in Ohio and Virginia.