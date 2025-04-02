NYC Mayor Eric Adams indictment dismissed with prejudice

A judge on Wednesday dismissed the corruption indictment against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho, of the Southern District of New York, dismissed the case against Adams with prejudice, meaning it can't be brought back again.

The Biden Justice Department alleged that Adams inappropriately used his position as mayor to solicit illegal campaign contributions and luxury travel from foreign nationals from Turkey, businessmen and others.

The DOJ, now under President Donald Trump, urged the judge to drop the case, but Ho said last month he would take time to consider the motion.

"The case against Eric Adams should have never been brought in the first place—and finally today that case is gone forever," Adams' attorney, Alex Spiro, said in a statement to Fox News. "From Day 1, the mayor has maintained his innocence and now justice for Eric Adams and New Yorkers has prevailed."

The DOJ motion notably asked the judge to dismiss the case without prejudice, arguing that "continuing these proceedings would interfere with" the mayor's ability to govern, thereby threatening "federal immigration initiatives and policies."

"In light of DOJ's rationales, dismissing the case without prejudice would create the unavoidable perception that the Mayor's freedom depends on his ability to carry out the immigration enforcement priorities of the administration, and that he might be more beholden to the demands of the federal government than to the wishes of his own constituents," Ho wrote in his decision Wednesday. "That appearance is inevitable, and it counsels in favor of dismissal with prejudice."

The judge noted that Adams submitted a motion of his own seeking dismissal with prejudice and the DOJ did not oppose that motion, effectively waiving any objection to permanent dismissal of this case."

Ho also pushed back on the DOJ motion's argument that the case had been tainted by "appearances of impropriety."

"There is no evidence – zero – that they had any improper motives," Ho wrote in defense of the prosecutors.

This is a developing story; check back soon for more details.