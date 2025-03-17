Former Gov Andrew Cuomo reports eye-popping fundraising figure in race for mayor

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is showcasing his fundraising prowess as he runs for mayor of the nation's most populous city.

The former three-term New York governor, who resigned amid multiple scandals in 2021, on Monday announced that he's hauled in over $1.51 million in fundraising during the 13 days since he declared his candidacy for New York City mayor, in the race to oust embattled incumbent Mayor Eric Adams .

Cuomo's campaign, in an email release on Monday, described the fundraising during the ex-governor's comeback bid as "unprecedented."

The campaign said donations came from 2,821 supporters. It also highlighted that more than a quarter of the money raised will be eligible for up to 8-to-1 in public matching funds, if it's approved by New York City's Campaign Finance Board.

WHO'S THE FRONT-RUNNER IN NEW YORK CITY'S MAYORAL RACE

"I’ve been humbled by the depth and breadth of the outpouring of support we’ve received upon entering this race."

Cuomo's March 1 campaign launch, into an already crowded field of contenders, rocked the race.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING, ANALYSIS, ON ANDREW CUOMO

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who jumped into the race four days after Cuomo, raised $128,000 the first five days of her campaign, which is not enough to qualify for matching funds.

The candidates have until Monday night to report their fundraising and spending in the mayoral race.

As New Yorkers continue to sour on Adams, according to the latest polls, those same surveys also indicate Cuomo is the clear frontrunner.

Thanks in part to his near-universal name recognition among New Yorkers, Cuomo was topping the mayoral polls even before he announced his candidacy on March 1.

And Cuomo, who enjoys the backing of a well-financed super PAC supported by deep-pocketed allies, has maintained his frontrunner status in the most recent polls, ahead of the city's June 24 Democratic mayoral primary, which will likely determine the winner of November's general election.

CUOMO LAUNCHES MAYOR BID IN AMERICA'S BIGGEST CITY

But now that the 2025 mayoral race is apparently Cuomo's to lose, his rivals are zeroing in on the former governor's immense political baggage.

Cuomo has spent the past four years fighting to clear his name after 11 sexual harassment accusations – which he has repeatedly denied – forced his resignation as governor in August 2021. He was also under investigation for his handling of the COVID pandemic amid allegations his administration vastly understated COVID-related deaths at state nursing homes.

Adams' poll numbers were sinking even before he was indicted last year on five counts, which accused the mayor of bribery and fraud as part of an alleged "long-running" scheme to personally profit from contacts with foreign officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mayor made repeated overtures to now-President Donald Trump , and in recent weeks the Justice Department moved to dismiss the corruption charges, so he could seemingly work with the Trump administration on its illegal immigration crackdown.

The top federal prosecutor in New York City resigned rather than comply, and argued that the mayor had agreed to a quid pro quo with the Justice Department.