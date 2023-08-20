Expand / Collapse search
NYC Guardian Angels leader Curtis Sliwa arrested for second time in recent days during migrant housing protest

Sliwa and other protestors were arrested after blocking a road in an act he called, 'civil disobedience'

Curtis Sliwa arrested for protesting Midland Beach Migrant Shelter

Curtis Sliwa arrested for protesting Midland Beach Migrant Shelter

Curtis Sliwa was arrested Sudnay, Aug. 20, 2023, during a protest over the new Midland Beach Migrant Shelter, which was a senior citizen home.

Guardian Angels founder and former Republican nominee for New York City mayor Curtis Sliwa was arrested on Sunday while protesting the Midland Beach Migrant Shelter on Staten Island.

Video footage showed Sliwa and his supporters protesting in front of the Midland Beach Migrant Shelter, which was formerly the Midland Beach Senior Citizen Home.

"Eric Adams kicked out the elderly occupants of this nursing home in order to house illegal migrants," Sliwa said of New York City's mayor in a press release before the event. "He is despicable."

FORMER NEW YORK CITY GOP MAYORAL CANDIDATE CURTIS SLIWA ARRESTED DURING QUEENS PROTEST: REPORT

Curtis Sliwa points while wearing his red Guardian Angels hat and jacket

Curtis Sliwa was also arrested Wednesday during a protest in Queens, New York, against a migrant shelter.  (REUTERS/Mike Segar, File)

Sliwa called out politicians for their involvement in clearing buildings for the "invasion of illegal immigrants" into NYC neighborhoods.

"We need to take care of Americans first. Migrants, illegals, to the back of the line," he said. "Why do these illegal aliens get to jump the queue and jump to the top and front of the line?"

During his speech, Sliwa asked those in attendance to block the street with him when he was done speaking, as an act of civil disobedience.

NYC MAYOR ADAMS ANNOUNCES NEW TAXPAYER-FUNDED MIGRANT TENT CITY

NYC Migrants

Migrants camp out in New York City. (Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpres, File)

He joined arms with other protestors, blocking the street, while some waved American flags and many chanted, "USA, USA, USA."

Ultimately, Sliwa and others were arrested, handcuffed and placed into a police van.

This is the second time in a week that Sliwa and other protestors have been arrested over migrant shelters.

LONG ISLAND LEADER REFUSES TO LET NYC MOVE MIGRANTS INTO FORMER NHL ARENA

On Wednesday, he led a group of protestors in front of the Creedmoor Hospital Grounds where a tent shelter was built for migrants.

"Have pity. No tent city!" Sliwa chanted, while criticizing Mayor Eric Adams. "We're going to keep driving this point home until you decide to be the mayor and represent American people who are citizens of New York City who pay their taxes and afford to put you in a $5000 customized suit each and every day."

Sliwa and other protestors were place in handcuffs and taken away, video showed.

Since spring, over 93,000 migrants have entered New York City, according to the mayor's office. Mayor Eric Adams said during a press conference earlier this month that there's no longer room for migrants to stay in the city.

