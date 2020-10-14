Expand / Collapse search
Cuomo, de Blasio put feud over safety as coronavirus crackdown leads to chaos in NYC: report

Cuomo staff has reportedly accused de Blasio of exceeding his authority in calls with the mayor's staff

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
The confusion surrounding New York City's coronavirus rules for schools and nonessential businesses largely boiled down to a feud between New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, according to a report from the New York Times.

Cuomo and de Blasio have only had one phone call in the past month, a City Hall official told the New York Times. Cuomo's staff also accused de Blasio of exceeding his authority in calls with the mayor's staff, according to a city official cited by the New York Times.

Last week, de Blasio released his own plan for closing down businesses and schools in Brooklyn and Queens in order to pressure Cuomo, who countered with his own plan a day later, according to the New York Times.

In this Aug. 19, 2020, file photo, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio addresses the media in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

"We want the state to know, in a very public manner, what we believe will allow us to contain the situation," de Blasio said last week according to the New York Times. "The thing I've learned now over these seven-plus months is that it is very important, once we have come to a conclusion of what is needed, to be very public about it."

Five Orthodox Jewish institutions in New York City face $15,000 fines for alleged violations of the health code amid the pandemic for having more than 10 people inside their religious facilities.

The religious spaces in Borough Park, the site of protests last week, weren't shut down because police don't have the authority.

In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo provided by the Office of New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo delivers a COVID-19 update during a briefing in New York City. (Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP, File)

Six coronavirus clusters have cropped up in Brooklyn and Queens, as well as Broome, Orange and Rockland counties. The state has closed schools and nonessential businesses in those areas and limited gatherings.

"A law doesn't work if you're too incompetent or too politically frightened to enforce it," Cuomo said last week in a jab at the mayor's office, according to the New York Times.

Fox News' inquiries to de Blasio's and Cuomo's offices were not immediately returned.

Fox News' Frank Miles contributed to this report.

