Cuomo, de Blasio put feud over safety as coronavirus crackdown leads to chaos in NYC: report

The confusion surrounding New York City's coronavirus rules for schools and nonessential businesses largely boiled down to a feud between New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, according to a report from the New York Times.

Cuomo and de Blasio have only had one phone call in the past month, a City Hall official told the New York Times. Cuomo's staff also accused de Blasio of exceeding his authority in calls with the mayor's staff, according to a city official cited by the New York Times.

NEW YORK ISSUES $15,000 FINES TO ORTHODOX JEWISH INSTITUTIONS OVER COVID VIOLATIONS

Last week, de Blasio released his own plan for closing down businesses and schools in Brooklyn and Queens in order to pressure Cuomo, who countered with his own plan a day later, according to the New York Times.

"We want the state to know, in a very public manner, what we believe will allow us to contain the situation," de Blasio said last week according to the New York Times. "The thing I've learned now over these seven-plus months is that it is very important, once we have come to a conclusion of what is needed, to be very public about it."

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Five Orthodox Jewish institutions in New York City face $15,000 fines for alleged violations of the health code amid the pandemic for having more than 10 people inside their religious facilities.

The religious spaces in Borough Park, the site of protests last week, weren't shut down because police don't have the authority.

Six coronavirus clusters have cropped up in Brooklyn and Queens, as well as Broome, Orange and Rockland counties. The state has closed schools and nonessential businesses in those areas and limited gatherings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A law doesn't work if you're too incompetent or too politically frightened to enforce it," Cuomo said last week in a jab at the mayor's office, according to the New York Times.

Fox News' inquiries to de Blasio's and Cuomo's offices were not immediately returned.

Fox News' Frank Miles contributed to this report.