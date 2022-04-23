NYC climate protesters block intersection, climb on top of subway station

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Environmental activists took to the streets in New York City on Saturday and blocked traffic while holding signs and chanting for action on climate change.

The protest, organized by the group Extinction Rebellion NYC and other groups, took place near New York City’s Bryant Park at the corner of 42nd Street and 6th Avenue and was shared by the group on its official Twitter page.

"#BreakingNews Rebels are having at sit in on the corner of 42nd and 6th Ave," one post read.

Another post showed two protesters standing on top of a subway entrance with a sign that said, "We’re in a climate f****** emergency."

"10th day of the rebellion-rebels take midtown," another post stated.

The protest comes the day after Earth Day and the day after the same group organized a protest in Washington, D.C. where a protester climbed the facade of a government building and unfurled a banner that said, "No new fossil fuels."

That protester was eventually arrested by police.

The New York Police Department did not immediately have information regarding any arrests made at the scene.

Video from the scene posted on social media showed NYPD officers appearing to arrest protesters.