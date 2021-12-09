NY governor's race: Attorney General Letitia James suspends campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suspending her campaign for governor after less than two months.

"I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general," James said in a surprise announcement Thursday. "There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job."

James said she would run for reelection as attorney general.

James had overseen the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who claimed the investigation was politically motivated.

A Siena College poll released this week showed that Gov. Kathy Hochul is the front-runner in the race, with support from 36% of New York Democrats. James was second in the poll, at 18%.

New York City Advocate Jumaane Williams was at 10% in the Siena poll, with 6% backing U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is mulling a bid for governor, also grabbed 6% support.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of those Democrats questioned said they were undecided on whom they would support in the June 28 primary, or said they’d back another candidate.

James, who was seeking to become the first Black female governor in the nation's history, has also taken on the National Rifle Association (NRA) and is probing former President Trump's company dealings.

She is subpoenaing Trump to testify as part of her civil fraud investigation, the Washington Post reported Thursday.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.