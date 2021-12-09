Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

NY governor's race: Attorney General Letitia James suspends campaign

In surprise announcement, James says she will run for reelection as attorney general

By Paul Conner | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suspending her campaign for governor after less than two months.

"I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general," James said in a surprise announcement Thursday. "There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job."

James said she would run for reelection as attorney general.

New York Attorney General Letitia James addresses a news conference at her office, in New York, Friday, May 21, 2021

New York Attorney General Letitia James addresses a news conference at her office, in New York, Friday, May 21, 2021 (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NY GOV. HOCHUL REMAINS FRONT-RUNNER OVER DEMOCRATIC RIVALS IN 2022 PRIMARY

James had overseen the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who claimed the investigation was politically motivated.

A Siena College poll released this week showed that Gov. Kathy Hochul is the front-runner in the race, with support from 36% of New York Democrats. James was second in the poll, at 18%.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters after a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony at the state Capitol, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters after a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony at the state Capitol, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Albany, N.Y.  (AP Photo)

New York City Advocate Jumaane Williams was at 10% in the Siena poll, with 6% backing U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is mulling a bid for governor, also grabbed 6% support. 

Nearly a quarter (24%) of those Democrats questioned said they were undecided on whom they would support in the June 28 primary, or said they’d back another candidate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James, who was seeking to become the first Black female governor in the nation's history, has also taken on the National Rifle Association (NRA) and is probing former President Trump's company dealings. 

She is subpoenaing Trump to testify as part of her civil fraud investigation, the Washington Post reported Thursday.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

More from Politics