New York College Democrats demand Cuomo resign over 'unacceptable behavior'

The calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation keep getting louder, and the latest tolling bell comes from the next generation of the New York Democratic Party.

On Monday night, the New York College Democrats became the latest to join the chorus calling for Cuomo’s resignation.

The group demanded the embattled governor’s "immediate resignation," citing his "unacceptable behavior."

"Abuse of power in any form or context is unacceptable, especially when wielded by a public servant who has taken an oath to work for the people they represent," the New York College Democrats wrote in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter.

"We condemn, in the strongest terms, the alleged actions of Gov. Cuomo. We stand with all victims – both those who have chosen to come forward, and those who have not," the group added.

The group also called for an "independent investigation" into the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, going on to say that they believed an investigation would corroborate the allegations against the governor.

"We believe this investigation will substantiate the allegations, and for that reason, we believe the governor should resign," the group wrote on Twitter.

The New York College Democrats went on in the thread to call on the New York State Assembly to "immediately revoke" Cuomo’s "emergency powers," deeming him "unfit" to "hold" such powers.

In a move of bipartisanship, the New York College Republicans joined the College Democrats in calling for Cuomo’s resignation. The GOP group called for Cuomo's emergency powers to be revoked, and urged the legislature to impeach him if he refuses to step down.

The College Republicans also went after Cuomo for his handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the governor "covered it up" and "killed thousands" of people's relatives.

"Andrew Cuomo has successfully led our state into the ground, totally botched the pandemic response, killed thousands of our grandparents and parents in nursing homes, covered it up, and now it has been revealed he is a serial predator harasser," the College Republicans wrote. "Enough is enough. New Yorkers deserve better."

Cuomo's office, the New York College Democrats and the New York College Republicans did not respond immediately to Fox News' request for further comment.

Demands for Cuomo to step down come after three women – Lindsey Boylan, Charlotte Bennett and, most recently on Monday, Anna Ruch – came forward accusing the governor of sexual misconduct.

Calls for the governor’s resignation are growing throughout his party, with multiple high-profile Democrats calling for him to step down amid the dueling scandals.

New York Assembly Democratic Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said she supported an "independent investigation" into the governor’s alleged actions, but stopped short of calling for his resignation.