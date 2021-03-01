Democratic calls for Cuomo to resign grow louder amid dueling scandals

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing increasing pressure from fellow Democrats to resign from office as he battles dueling scandals.

The Empire State governor has been under fire over his handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuomo has also been accused by two of his former staffers — Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett — of sexual harassment.

Cuomo addressed Bennett's allegations in a statement Sunday where he apologized, saying that he "sometimes" believed that he was "being playful" at work and "made jokes" that he found humorous. The governor has denied Boylan's claims of unwanted touching and an unwanted kiss.

Several Democratic state legislators have called on the governor to resign.

On Monday, New York Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara became the latest Democrat to call on Cuomo to step down.

"No surprise to see the Governor quickly trying to interfere with this investigation after his 'apology,'" Santabarbara wrote on Twitter.

"This abuse of power will only continue and further distract from our work at the State Capitol," the assemblyman added. "I firmly believe the Governor’s resignation would be for the good of our state."

Democratic Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou called on Cuomo to resign on Saturday following the harassment allegations.

"Our governor is a manipulative, controlling, abusive, power obsessed, predator," Niou charged. "Please resign."

New York state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi released a statement on Saturday calling for the govenor to resign and commending Boylan and Bennett for coming forward with their accusations.

"A truly independent investigation into allegations made by Ms. Bennett, Ms. Boyland, and any forthcoming survivors should take place — but the Governor’s influence touches all entities in New York that might review his conduct," wrote Biaggi in her statement.

"The current review, arranged by the Governor’s team and overseen by an individual who has a work history with his close associates, does not meet any standard of independence," she continued.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio went after Cuomo for his statement on Monday, asking in a radio interview with Hot 97 in New York City, "Who the hell tries to explain that by saying I was just joking around?"

De Blasio continued on in the interview to say that he had "seen" Cuomo act "abusive in a way that would not be accepted by anyone in leadership.

Cuomo's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.